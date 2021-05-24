ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market Size 2021, Share, Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players

Global ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market: Snapshot

ESD (electrostatic discharge) bags and pouch packaging is characterized of providing a partial or complete protective shield from static charges for various ESD-sensitive items, notably electronics and electrical devices and equipment. Commonly made of polymers or metals, the packaging is often resistant to electrostatic discharge and shields the content of the packaging from static charges in different external environments. ESD bags and pouch find substantial demand for storing and in shipping of electronics and they provide the required visibility to identify such sensitive items. ESD packaging has been found to be useful in providing a static safe environment required in a number of end-use industries including electrical and electronics, automobile, manufacturing, aerospace, and healthcare. The use of numerous military equipment world over, such as fire control and navigation systems that are highly sensitive to ESD has intensified the need for such bags and pouches.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report sample here https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33002

The ESD bags and pouch packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$358.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$495.0 by the end of 2022. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Conductive and Dissipative Polymers form Dominant Material and Additive Type for ESD Packaging

Based on material and additive type, the various segments are conductive and dissipative polymers, metal, and additive. Of these, the largest is ESD bags and pouch made of conductive and dissipative polymers. The substantial demand for these materials types is attributed to their versatility of applications in the comprehensive protection of ESD-sensitive components. The segment is worth US$311.2 Mn in 2017, representing a whopping share of 86.7% and is estimated to reach a worth of US$ 433.9 Mn by 2022 end. The annual growth of the segment is pegged at US$ 24.5 Mn from 2017 to 2022, rising at a CAGR of 6.9% during the same forecast timeline. Among all material and additive types, this segment is projected to hold 87.6% share of the market by the end of 2022.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan to Hold Major Revenue Share throughout Forecast Period

The various regional markets for ESD bags and pouch packaging are Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Among these, the APEJ ESD bags & pouch packaging market is predicted to be the most attractive regional market and is anticipated to hold the dominant share throughout the forecast timeline. The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2017–2022 and is anticipated to create an opportunity of US$68.3 Mn over this period. The substantial demand for ESD bags and pouch is fueled by a burgeoning electronics and semiconductor sector in the region, thereby propelling the demand for packaging to protect the buildup or rejection of static charges in devices and components.

The absolute opportunity contributed by the APEJ market is estimated at US$ 68.3 Mn from 2017 to 2022.

Europe and Japan to Offer Promising Opportunities

Europe and Japan are prominent regional markets for ESD bags and pouch packaging with the demand driven by the need for ESD shielding for a number of sensitive devices, equipment, and component. Europe ESD bags & pouch packaging market hold a share of 17.2% of the global ESD bags & pouch packaging market vis-à-vis revenue by the end of 2017 end.

Meanwhile, the Japan ESD bags & pouch packaging market is estimated at 6.7% share of revenue in the global market by 2017. The regional market is projected to gain a share estimated at 8 basis points (BPS) between 2017 and 2022.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Buy Now Report here https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=33002<ype=S

Competitive Analysis

Key players profiled in this report are Desco Industries, Inc., Tekins Limited, Elcom (U.K.) Ltd., GWP Group Limited, Botron Company Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd, and Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd. A number of players are focused on launching ESD bags and pouch made of advanced materials with excellent barrier properties, in order to stay ahead of the pack.