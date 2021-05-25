Escalation: The Complete Beginner’s to Expert Guide about Coconut Oil-Based Fatty Acids Market

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the highest share in the global market over the forecast period. There is huge production of coconut in Asian countries including India, Philippines, and Indonesia, which is projected to accelerate the growth of the regional market in the doming years. For instance, Indonesia is the leading producer of coconuts across the globe.According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global coconut-oil based fatty acids market is divided into different segments on the basis of product type, end-use industry, and regional outlook.

Product Type

Based on product type, the global market is bifurcated into whole coconut fatty acids and white coconut fatty acids. Of these, the white coconut fatty acids sub-segment is expected to grow at lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to massive applications of white coconut fatty acids in household care, such as its usage as an additive in cleaners. Besides, these fatty acids are widely used in fiber lube, personal care products such as an additive in shampoos & body washes, and in textile chemicals industry.

End-Use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the global market is segmented into food & beverage industry, textile industry, personal care & cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. Among these, the personal care & cosmetic industry sub-segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period. The significant growth of the sub-segment can be majorly attributed to growing beauty consciousness among people across the globe. In addition, the rising popularity of natural products for skin and hair care is projected to drive the segmental market growth by 2026.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the overall market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, Europe market for coconut-oil based fatty acids is anticipated to grow at fastest rate and generate notable revenue during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing demand for cosmetics & personal care products and rapid growth in coconut imports in the region. For Instance, coconut imports have grown by about 30% in Europe in the last five years.

Key Players

