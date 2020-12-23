Escalation: Pre and Post COVID-19 impact overview of the Global Electronic Chemicals Market

An extensive range of highly sophisticated specialty chemicals are used in the electronics industry, which are called as electronic chemicals. These chemicals are used in manufacturing of electronic products and components, in integrated circuits and silicon wafers, for printed circuit boards and packaging, in the manufacture of optoelectronics and compound semiconductors, in the production of several flat panel display products, and numerous other areas of application in electronic industry.

Different Types of Chemicals Used in Electronics Industry

Diodes and capacitors, and transistors and resistors are the things that come to our mind when we think about the bulk of raw materials used at the electronic device manufacturing company’s factory floor. However, apart from these electronic components, a bulk of different types of chemicals are also used in the electronic industry for manufacturing and packaging process.

These electronic chemicals can exist in solid, liquid, or gas form. The different types of electronic chemicals utilized by every electronic device manufacturer in some capacity are as follows:

Manufacturing of Silicon Wafers

The thin slices of silicon crystals, silicon wafers are utilized in the fabrication of ICs (integrated circuits) and other semiconductor-based micro devices. Since these wafers do not pre-exist in the environment, they are actually produced from sand (silica) and then processed until they take the shape of a wafer.

The manufacturing of silicon wafers involves several electronic chemicals and some of these are listed below:

Ammonium chloride is utilized in the production of polysilicon crystals.

Hydrogen chloride is used to remove impurities.

Ammonia is utilized in the production of monosilane, which is an active byproduct of silicon wafer manufacturing process.

The chemicals used in production of silicon wafers is the most used out of the total chemical consumption in electronics industry.

Manufacturing of Photoresists

Coated onto a silicon wafer, photoresists are light sensitive materials that serves as a supporting component for the photolithography process. Every electronic device built with semi-conductor undergoes the process of photolithography.

These coatings of photoresist are composed of a combination of light sensitive chemicals and film forming agents. The most frequently used film forming agents fit to the category of cresol novolac resins. Most manufacturers prefer to use naphthoquinone diazides for the light sensitive chemicals.

Wet Processing Chemicals

Used in different stages of semiconductor processing, wet processing chemicals are etchants and solvents, and bases and acids. Some of the most frequently used wet processing chemicals include:

Phosphoric acid

Sulfuric acid

Nitric acid

Ammonium-hydroxide

Iso-propyl alcohol

In electronic industry, the consumption of wet processing chemicals is estimated to be 6% of the total chemical consumption.

