Erythritol Market Will Reach USD 310 Million by 2026

[195+ Pages Report] The global erythritol market is set for rapid growth over the forecast period. As per Facts and Factors market research analysis, in terms of revenue, the global erythritol market accounted for USD 198.3 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 310 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Erythritol Market: Overview

Erythritol is a type of carbohydrate known as a sugar alcohol, and it is a unique form of other sugar alcohols because it contains zero calories. It is quite similar to sugar in terms of look and taste but has almost negligible calories. It is widely used in the food and beverage industry as a sweetener. Besides, erythritol is promoted as a perfect natural zero-calorie sweetener, which is tooth-friendly offering no effect on blood sugar levels, and also well-tolerated in the digestive system. Erythritol is obtained through the reduction of sugar with the aid of hydrogen and also it can be obtained from the fermentation of carbohydrates. It is naturally occurring in some fruits and fermented foods such as wine, beer, soy sauce, and many more, while the manufacturer adds an industrially fermented version to sugar-free and low sugar food & drink options.

Glucose erythritol is manufactured through enzymatic hydrolysis of starch. It is available mostly in granular and powder form that make it congenial with various end industries like confectionery, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. In addition, the powder form is most preferable for use because the granulated form tends to stay grainy unless and until dissolved in water. Due to its non-hygroscopic character, it flows easily and it is around 70% as sweet as sucrose. In 2016 Cargill accounted for the largest producer of Erythritol, accounting for almost 76.74% of output. Due to its high digestive tolerance erythritol makes differs from other polyols. The safety of erythritol has been confirmed by various health authorities all over the world which includes World Health Organization(WHO), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Moreover, erythritol contained zero-kcal/g is generally recognized as safe. Erythritol is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as a flavoring agent to enhancing the taste of medicine. Also, erythritol contributes to oral health & other personal products as it does not affect blood glucose or insulin secretion.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

On the global economy the COVID-19 can affect in three main ways: By creating supply chain and market disruption, by its financial impact on financial markets and on firms, and by straightly affecting demand and production.

Global Erythritol Market: Growth Factors

The population of health-conscious consumers is growing day by day as consumers are now vigilant to the food product they consume. Nowadays most of the food which we consume has a direct relationship with life-threatening diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and many more. Overconsumption of high-calorie food or sugar may cause diseases like diabetes which is dangerous to health.

Erythritol market is expanding at a rapid pace due to its benefits such as finer digestive tolerance than sucrose at the same value, and its consumption does not cause tooth decay. In the last five years, the demand for sweeteners has substantially increased globally and this trend is projected to continue at least for the next five years. In emerging countries changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness of consumers will drive the significant market. Shifts from traditional sugar products and changing consumer perception of nutrition are expected to trigger the erythritol industry prospect.

Furthermore, in the cosmetic industry, the increasing demand for natural and high-quality ingredient propel the market growth. In skincare products, erythritol plays an important role because of its enhancing moisture retention property. In addition, due to its effective performance against wrinkle formation erythritol is used to produce night creams and anti-aging serums. These properties are among the strong forces anticipated to ease the industry’s growth over the projected period. By offering a diverse portfolio of erythritol products market players are speedily investing in R&D to capitalize on emerging health trends in the market. For manufacturing low glycemic index and low calorie based sweeteners erythritol is widely used that aid in weight reduction and boosting metabolic rate without triggering vital like cholesterol & insulin. To gain a unique selling point in the market the industry players are developing novel techniques to extract pure erythritol powder is probable to augment the market share.

Erythritol is 60-70% sweet as table sugar and almost non-caloric due to this market is gaining strength. The erythritol glycemic index is zero and it does not cause any tooth decay. However, the erythritol absorbed in the small intestine and then for the most part egest unchanged in the urine and therefore does not cause gastric side effects like other sugar alcohol which is likely to drive the market demand. Due to health awareness and the growth of global consumption level is expected to continue increasing the demand for erythritol over the forecast period.

The major challenge for the erythritol market is the presence of substitutes like stevia. Erythritol may have adverse effects on the gastrointestinal system due to over intake. Because of no major restrains, and the manufacturer operating in the industry necessary to check the permissible limit of using erythritol in products may hinder the market growth. Due to the ease of availability of substitutes the market growth is expected to the hampered. The price of erythritol has decreased in the past few years but it increased in 2017 and it is expected that the price will slightly increase in near future.

Erythritol Market: Segmentation

Erythritol is popular in the food and beverage industry due to its various benefits. By application, the erythritol market is classified into the personal care industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and among others (which includes animal/agriculture feed). Erythritol is mainly used as a protective agent in confectioneries and sweeteners and as an additive in low-calorie diet food in the food industry. On the other hand, to augment the taste of medicine erythritol is used as a flavoring agent in the pharmaceutical industry. In personal care, erythritol can be used in oral care and many other products and also it is used as preservatives to inhibit bacteria. By form, the erythritol market is classified into powder foam and granular form. Due to the increasing demand for healthy sweeteners made from natural ingredients the powder-based erythritol industry held the largest share in 2019 and projected to register over 6.5% gain during the forecast period 2026. To serve a quality product to the consumers the food and beverage industry puts various efforts as a result the erythritol market has been expanding. The consumer prefers low-calorie food and erythritol helps in maintaining these standards in food and beverages. Due to cheaper rates in the sugar market and the rising demand for cheap artificial sugar, granular erythritol is set to be a rapidly growing segment. During the forecast period, 2020-2026 granular erythritol is projected to register the highest CAGR.

Erythritol Market: Regional Analysis

By geography, the erythritol market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In America, Japan, and Western Europe erythritol is widely used. The market for erythritol in the Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit growth at the highest pace during the forecast period. The use of erythritol in soft drinks at a maximum concentration of 1.6%, the European Food and Safety Authority has approved this. In North America, raising awareness of naturally derived disjunctive sweeteners can boost the market share. In 2016, the United States of America accounted for more than 76.74% of global erythritol output. Moreover, China ranked in the second position with 16.37% of the share. By region, due to increasing demand for low-calorie products and natural products North America is projected to the largest global erythritol market. In terms of market revenue and volume in North America, the United States is the main contributor. Besides, increasing demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry owing to this Europe is the second-largest erythritol market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing erythritol market because of the increasing population of health-conscious consumers. In the US highest number of people are suffering from diabetes, this is also been a driver of demand within the market.

Erythritol Market: Competitive Players

The major players in the erythritol market are JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG, Cargill Inc., Incorporated, Foodchem International Corporation, & Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Tate & Lyle, Cerestar Holding B.V, Unterhofer & Partner KG/ZeroCal, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology, Baolingbao Biology, Nikken-Chemical, Futaste and Ingredientstech, Jungbunzlauer, Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech and among others.

