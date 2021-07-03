Erotic lingerie Market Product (Bralette, Classic Slip, Baby Doll, Romper Suit, Crotchless Lingerie, Others) Raw Material (Cotton, Silk, Satin, Chiffon, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 Size 2020| Status | Top Players | Trends And Forecast To 2027

Lingerie is the type of clothing generally for women; including undergarments, sleepwear, robes, and others. Lingerie is considered to be the necessary clothing and as the fashion trends are evolving, the erotic lingerie market has shown exponential growth. There is new fashionable lingerie made up of different fabrics and designs available in the market. Erotic lingerie is known as alluring lingerie and is trending in the current market. The various types of clothing choices are available for women in the market and the trend transforms very quickly. The main focus of the key players is to keep up with the market trend and launch new attractive styles to increase the market share. The raw material used for the production of lingerie is fabric like cotton, modal, silk, satin, terylene, lycra, charmeuse, chiffon, polyester, and nylon. Some of the accessories are also embedded in these clothing. These include underwire, shoulder straps, pad, lace, buckles, shaped yarns, glue bone, and others.

Market scope and structure analysis :

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product, Raw Material, Distribution Channel and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Victoria’s secret, MaisonLejaby, WOLF lingerie, Calvin Klein, Adore Me, Cosabella, Aubade, Bluebella, Damaris, LiseCharmel, Felina, Aerie.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Lockdown Scenario

The lockdown caused due to the corona pandemic has resulted in a decrease in sales and revenue of the market. The costumers are more inclined toward the essential commodities thus causing the loss of the erotic lingerie market.

Production Hampered:

The production in the fashion industry has been declined due to the non-availability of the raw material and the hindrance in the manufacturing processes.

Supply chain disrupted

The raw material supply of certain fabrics is imported and exported from various countries which have been restricted due to the pandemic. The distribution channels like the retail stores and brand stores have been shut down and e-commerce deliveries have also been restricted in some countries.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The erotic lingerie market has been growing in recent times, and the manufacturers are focusing on the current demands and needs of the customers. The market is segmented on the basis of size and design of

the product. The increased awareness about various styles, celebrity endorsements, leading trends, fashionable designs, comfortable attire, increased disposable income, variety of material choices, distribution channels, the online presence of brands, and fashion events are the most common factors that drive the global erotic lingerie Market. However, varying product prices, availability of substitute products, the presence of many vendors, and huge competition hinder the market growth. Whereas, if investments are made in improving the quality of fabrics used for manufacturing the product and new style variants are introduced in the market then the industry is on the verge of rapid growth.

The global erotic lingerie market trends are as follows:

Variants of Lingerie

The key players are leading in the launch of new styles of lingerie that provides comfort as well as a fashion trend to the ladies. Victoria’s secret is a leading key player in the market and has been coming up with new astounding featured lingerie according to the comfort zone, shapewear solutions, spring floral, and others. The trending category of the erotic lingerie consists of Bralette, off the shoulder, Halter neck, Bandeaus, Body Suits, perfect sets, Classic slip, Baby doll, Romper suit, Lace Bodysuits, Robe, bodystockings, Crotchless lingerie, swim and beachwear and others. Countries like China, U.S., Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan form the largest market share of the erotic lingerie industry. Gift cards, discounts, and various offers provided bring huge customer loyalty to the brands.

Increase in the Market share

The lingerie market has a huge potential as it is affordable to introduce new products in the market due to the change in the fashion industry. The main factor the market is concerned about is size, design, and cloth material. If the investments are made in providing style with comfort then the product becomes a trend in the market. The raw material like cotton satin, silk, muslin, jersey, organza, and others are the most popular for providing comfort. Therefore, manufacturers investing in raw material procurement from various countries are probable to have more market share. Along with the good quality of the product, customer awareness, and engagement with the product is a major driver in this market. The key companies are establishing their online presence on various social media platforms and educating their target market about the new launches. The presence on the e-commerce platform has given heights to the revenue and sales of the market. The size customization is more effective through the use of an online website or application rather than the retail store.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Bralette

Classic Slip

Baby Doll

Romper Suit

Crotchless Lingerie

Others Raw Material Cotton

Silk

Satin

Chiffon

Others Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global erotic lingerie industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global erotic lingerie market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global erotic lingerie market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global erotic lingerie market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

