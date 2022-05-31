Erotic Games with Busty Girls in VR Chats

How do all men behave when they see a girl with big and beautiful breasts? Insolently or surreptitiously, they drill her with their eyes. If at this moment you ask him something, he will not even hear the question. Almost all men like big busts. That is why busty VR models are very popular.

Why Do Men Like Busty Girls in VR Chats?

Men love different shapes, and breasts are also treated individually. But they still cannot get past the lush roundness of big tits VR cams, and there are reasons for this:

Maternal symbol. The warmest and most tender period in the life of a mother and child after birth is breastfeeding. Therefore, a large bust immerses you in memories of the time when it was cozy, warm, and safe next to your mother.

The breast is a symbol of femininity. This is one of the most noticeable signs that distinguish a man from a woman. And the larger this symbol, the more feminine and sexy a woman looks in the eyes of a man.

A reason to brag. Men, especially young ones, assert themselves in front of friends with their love affairs. And proximity, albeit virtual, with a busty beauty is a reason for pride.

Sexual fantasies. On this basis, many inexplicable acts happen. In search of thrills, people are looking for something unusual and interesting. And here, the huge breasts are also of interest.

Every man likes big busts. This preference is common to many men, just in a serious relationship, the choice is not based on the size of the bra, but the personality. Therefore, he can love a girl with a small bust, but catch other women’s roundness with his eyes, or look for an opportunity to feel visual contact with the large breasts of VR models.

Breasts and Erotic Games with VR Girls

Asking a VR girl to caress her breasts herself will be very exciting, and for you, it is an aesthetic pleasure. She will caress herself in such a way as to deliver you maximum pleasure. So, take these tricks into account:

Don’t rush to free the VR model’s bust from the shackles of a bra or a simple shirt – start your game before you ask her to undress. Her nipples are sensitive enough to feel touch through clothing. So ask her to touch them while she’s still wearing her top.

Do not rush to completely remove the bra from the girl, because you can lower it a little, which will add some piquancy to the moment and excite you. Be mindful of the upper chest and ask the model to touch it before you completely remove all of her clothes.

The lower part of the breast, which is under the nipple, is much more sensitive than you might think. The top closer to the armpit will allow the girl to experience new pleasant sensations. Take this information into account and pay attention to these zones during your virtual reality sessions.

Some consider a large female breast a gift from heaven and reverse it as a great shrine. For others, it is the determining factor in choosing a partner. Everyone has different views, but all men are united by love for busty girls. In intimate games in VR chats, breasts also play an important role, and girls can give you unforgettable emotions.