Erobb221 blames his absurdly low credit score on the fact that his Tesla got repossessed in the past

Eric “Erobb221” is a well-liked Twitch streamer who lately joined Group SoloMid (TSM) about three weeks in the past and made headlines in September for getting banned from the Amazon-owned platform for allegedly threatening violence in direction of an viewers member.

Whereas enjoying the lately launched sport Gotham Knights on yesterday’s stream, Eric revealed to his viewers that he had a fairly low credit score rating. The numbers have been ludicrously low for a profitable content material creator, and when he was questioned additional, he replied that it was as a result of his Tesla obtained repossessed after he missed his common funds.

Erobb221 explains why he has a credit score rating of 598

When Erobb221 candidly responded to a chat message stating that he had a credit score rating of 598, his viewers naturally began asking questions on it. As a profitable Twitch streamer with a mean viewership of hundreds, individuals have been shocked to listen to such a low quantity. The streamer defined that it was rising and had performed so by two factors within the latest previous:

“My credit score rating is 596, man. All proper? Really it is 598. It has been going up.”

After a flood of chat messages hit him, asking him for a correct rationalization as to why his credit score rating was low, Erobb221 brazenly acknowledged that he had his automotive, a Tesla, repossessed as a result of he had made a mistake when establishing the auto-payments. The miscommunication dealt a heavy blow to his credit score rating:

“How? ‘Trigger my automotive obtained freaking repo’d final yr as a result of I forgot… I believed I had auto-pay arrange, and I did not have auto-pay setup like I believed. And so they repossessed my automotive, man.”

He additionally recalled that the incident befell whereas he was streaming. His associate, Brittany, had come into his room nervous that the automotive was stolen. Nonetheless, the streamer didn’t consider that the automotive’s safety measures may have been bypassed and known as 911 to seek out out if it was repossessed:

“It occurred on stream, Brittany got here into my room freaking crying. Saying, ‘Your automotive obtained stolen.’ I am like, ‘No, it did not. You possibly can’t simply steal a Tesla like that. You simply cannot.’ And I known as 911, and so they have been like, ‘Yeah, uh, it was repossessed.'”

Reactions to the clip

Erobb221 has fairly a big fanbase, with 418k followers on Twitch. In response to TwitchTracker, he at present has a mean concurrent viewership of round 5,000. He’s thought of a profitable streamer by most metrics, which is why many resorted to dissing him on social media for being irresponsible and lazy when he retold his Tesla repossession story:

Here’s a clip from round six months in the past when Erobb221 revealed that he had blocked unknown numbers from his units because of the frequency of spam calls he acquired. That is probably why he didn’t obtain a name from the related authorities about the truth that he was lacking his funds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



