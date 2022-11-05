Eric Trump’s ‘Tinfoil Hat-Wearing’ Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Eric Trump was broadly mocked on Twitter after he accused Democrats of making an attempt to destroy Christianity, households and youngsters earlier than claiming: “I’m not like a tinfoil hat-wearing man.”

“It’s unthinkable, it’s unthinkable what these individuals are doing to this nation,” former President Donald Trump’s son bombastically declared at a right-wing, pro-Trump “ReAwaken America” occasion in Branson, Missouri, on Friday.

“The way in which they need to destroy Christianity, the best way they need to destroy our households, the best way they’re destroying our kids, the best way they’re destroying our historical past, the best way they’re rewriting our textbooks,” he continued. “Guys, this can be a cognizant conflict on this nation.”

Trump wasn’t making the feedback “evenly,” he mentioned.

“I’m not like a tinfoil hat-wearing man,” he added. “But when anyone thinks that they’re not weaponizing each single certainly one of these techniques… there’s just one occasion that’s weaponizing the system.”

Watch the clip right here:

Footage of Trump’s feedback went viral on Twitter, the place it drew scorn and mock in equal measure:

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

Associated…