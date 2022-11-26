Saturday, November 26, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Eric Trump Said His Dad 'Fought For This Country' And Critics Went ... What Now?!?
World 

Eric Trump Said His Dad ‘Fought For This Country’ And Critics Went … What Now?!?

Nidhi Gandhi

Eric Trump prompted some raised eyebrows amongst Twitter customers this week when he claimed his father, Donald Trump, had “fought” for America.

“My father fought for this nation,” the previous president’s son mentioned in a video interview shared on-line. “Tom Brady all the time fought and performed for his staff. My father’s enjoying for Staff America.”

Whereas the phrase “fought” was possible only a flip of phrase, it irked critics on Twitter who felt it was doing a lot of heavy lifting. They instantly highlighted Donald Trump’s historical past of medical deferments from the navy, together with one on the premise of bone spurs in his heels.

That prognosis has since been questioned, although, after the daughter of the podiatrist who noticed Trump mentioned it was finished merely as a favor to his father, Fred.

Different tweeters identified Trump’s previous criticism of wounded battle veterans.

The previous president has additionally described avoiding sexually transmitted infections within the Seventies and Eighties as his “private Vietnam.”

Associated…

See also  Patrick Mahomes’ postgame interview on Fox turned into a fun Chiefs group celebration

You May Also Like

McCourier.com 18

Will Russian’s gamers have to give up on the latest games due to Russia’s Invasion in Ukraine?

Nidhi Gandhi
Donald Trump Makes People Gag With Potential New Slogan For 2024

Donald Trump Makes People Gag With Potential New Slogan For 2024

Nidhi Gandhi
Putin 1

Vladimir Putin might adopt Cryptocurrency legally to avoid sanctions

Nidhi Gandhi