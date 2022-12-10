Eric Trump Reveals His Early Morning Routine And People Aren’t Buying It

Eric Trump claimed this week that he led a “clear and optimistic life” by waking up at 4:30 a.m. each single day to say the Pledge of Allegiance to his two younger youngsters, aged 5 and three.

“After which I say the Lord’s Prayer and I say two different little household prayers that we’ve got, then I make them say one thing that’s significant to them,” the second-born son of former President Donald Trump advised Julie Inexperienced, a self-styled “prophet” who has claimed President Joe Biden is secretly useless.

“I do that each single evening at 7:45 regardless of the place I’m on the planet,” the Trump scion confusingly continued. “If I can’t be there, I’m doing it on FaceTime … and truthfully, guys, that’s how I stay a clear, optimistic life.”

Watch the video right here:

Eric is married to Lara Trump, who in September drew backlash for sharing a video of their visibly upset son out in heavy rain throughout Hurricane Ian, which she described on the time as “character constructing.”

Individuals on Twitter had ideas about Eric Trump’s declare.

“That is the MOST by no means occurred factor ever,” cracked one critic.

