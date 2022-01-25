Eric Clapton has no doubts: Those who were vaccinated against Covid-19 were the target of ‘hypnosis’

The musician has adopted a controversial denial speech in relation to the pandemic and vaccines. But he also got vaccinated.

Eric Clapton is 76 years old.

During these nearly two years of the pandemic, Eric Clapton has established himself as one of the world’s most notorious deniers. The 76-year-old British musician has spoken out against restrictions, vaccinations and distancing from close friends who don’t tolerate his speech.

Now Eric Clapton has come to the conclusion – in an interview with the YouTube channel The Real Music Observer – that anyone who has received a vaccine against Covid-19 is the target of “mass hypnosis”. The musician cited a theory by Mattias Desmet, a professor of psychology at a Belgian university, precisely about mass hypnosis.

“Once I started looking for the signs [de hipnose]I started seeing them everywhere,” he said. “I remembered seeing things on YouTube that were like subliminal ads.”

This theory, circulated in the denial propaganda and disinformation circle, has been discounted and dismissed by several academic experts.

Eric Clapton himself has been vaccinated against Covid-19 – he received two doses of AstraZeneca which he claims caused huge side effects. “I took the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and immediately had a severe reaction that lasted ten days. Eventually I recovered and was told I would have to take another 12 weeks later. Six weeks later I was offered the second dose and continued, this time with more knowledge of the dangers,” he wrote at the time.

“Of course the reactions were disastrous. My hands and feet were either frozen, numb, or burned. They were useless for two weeks. I feared I would never play again – I have peripheral neuropathy and I should never have gone near the needle. But the propaganda said the vaccines were safe…”

Some fans were shocked, others rushed to recall that the symptoms revealed by Clapton, in addition to not even being similar to the most common ones — and revealed by the drug as a result of clinical trials — were already known by the musician in had been reported in 2013, who at the time attributed the effects to neurological problems. Behaviors that, as NiT revealed earlier in this article, made Clapton a hated denier.

Eric Clapton’s journey from revered musician to despised denial

Conor Clapton was four years old when he fell from the window of his family home in New York on the 50th floor of an apartment building in a tragic accident. The father, Eric Clapton, one of the most prolific musicians in the world, exorcised pain with one of his most famous creations.

With “Tears in Heaven” breaking sales records, the world was moved by Clapton’s pain. Thirty years later, the world seems to be united in hatred for the guitarist who debuted with the Yardbirds, exploded with Cream and cemented his solo career as one of the finest in rock and blues. But what drives a hero to fall off the altar and become the target of so much anger?

Over the summer, Clapton refused to perform in concert halls that required a vaccination card. A few months earlier, he launched an angry public tirade against vaccines and made such claims in relation to the doses he received from AstraZeneca.

In late 2020, he teamed up with Van Morrison to sign an issue strongly opposed to lockdown. “Do you want to be a free man or do you want to be a slave? Do you want to hear those chains ’till you’re in your grave?” read the lyrics to Stand and Deliver. This has been amid constant commentary online and off the internet, with the musician questioning everything from scientific studies to expert opinions that he deemed “pure propaganda”.

Clapton looks resigned. In a podcast, he realized that his own family and friends think he’s “a little crazy.” “In recent years I have seen many disappearances, many people have fled quickly. It was a way for me to refine the kind of friendships I had. It’s narrowed down to a group of people that I obviously love and need.”

One of the longtime friends who decided to cut ties was Robert Cray, the blues musician who was shocked by Clapton’s decision to mix slavery and confinement on the “Stand and Deliver” theme. I sent you an email to clarify the situation.

“His reaction was to tell me he was referring to the slaves of England,” he says. Clapton never recanted and Cray didn’t respond, and he had canceled his participation in the British musician’s American tour. Not even that stopped Clapton from publishing two more issues related to the confinement.

“I’ve talked to other musicians, old friends and great artists, but I won’t say who they are, but they’re all like, ‘What the hell is he doing?'” admits producer Russ Titelman, who works with Clapton on his has worked record-breaking record. Unplugged”.

“Nobody I’ve spoken to knows that Eric has an answer,” says drummer Jim Keltner, who has known Clapton for more than five decades. “We’re all sitting in the same boat. Nobody can understand what is going on.”