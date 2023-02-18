Eric Bieniemy takes job with Commanders, while Chiefs could replace him quickly: reports

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a brand new job — although it’s nonetheless a step beneath the place he in the end needs to be.

Bieniemy, who has been with the Chiefs teaching workers the final 10 seasons, has signed a multi-year settlement to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator/assistant head coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon.

KC’s offensive coordinator place may not be open for lengthy. NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy “rapidly emerges because the best choice” to switch Bieniemy as OC. NFL Community’s Mike Garafolo also reported Nagy “had curiosity from different groups in current weeks however knew he was probably in line” for Bieniemy’s job if he left KC.

This continues Bieniemy’s years-long quest to grow to be an NFL head coach, as he ought to get to run his personal offense with Washington underneath defensive-minded head coach Ron Rivera.

Bieniemy spent his first 5 seasons with the Chiefs as operating backs coach earlier than he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Below his steerage, KC’s offense ranked first, third, second, third and first within the NFL in keeping with superior numbers at Soccer Outsiders; that offense set the groundwork for 2 World Championships, three Tremendous Bowl journeys and 5 consecutive AFC Championship Recreation appearances throughout that point.

Bieniemy, when requested in mid-January about interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts’ job, made clear that changing into an NFL head coach was his ambition.

“Do I imagine I’m certified? Sure, I do,” Bieniemy stated on Jan. 18, the week of the Chiefs’ first playoff recreation in opposition to the Jacksonville Jaguars. “However that’s not the difficulty proper now. The problem is ensuring we’re caring for enterprise, and I’m doing my half in being accountable to these guys who’re relying on me to be obtainable, to be at my greatest when my greatest is required.”

In keeping with a current USA Right now report, Bieniemy has interviewed for 15 head-coaching positions with 14 groups during the last 4 hiring cycles. Throughout that point, he spoke with the New York Jets twice.

Story continues

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has lengthy been a public advocate for Bieniemy getting a head-coaching job. In an interview this week, he reiterated that stance when requested if he was pushing for Bieniemy to get one of many then-remaining NFL head-coaching or coordinator positions obtainable.

“There’s no cause he shouldn’t get one in every of these jobs,” Reid stated. “He’s too good of a soccer coach to not.”

Chiefs proprietor Clark Hunt spoke just a few days earlier than the Tremendous Bowl final week about his disappointment that Bieniemy hasn’t gotten a head-coaching likelihood elsewhere.

“At this level, he’s possibly been by means of too many hiring cycles and it’s virtually grow to be a bit of little bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Hunt stated, “that he’s not getting the chance.”

This previous season, Nagy returned to the Chiefs’ workers after spending 4 years as Chicago Bears coach. Nagy was additionally Chiefs’ QB coach from 2013-15 earlier than getting promoted to co-offensive coordinator with Brad Childress in 2016. The next 12 months, Nagy was named Chiefs offensive coordinator; Bieniemy took over for him when he left to grow to be Bears coach the following season.