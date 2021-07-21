Erfurt Landtag duel: Höcke against Ramelow | free press

Erfurt (dpa) – The Thuringian CDU group will not vote on the AfD’s motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) and has been criticized for it.

“Very bad idea. Why doesn’t she vote against?”, asked the SPD state chairman and interior minister Georg Maier. In the motion of no confidence, the AfD state party and faction leader Björn Höcke will take on Ramelow. The head of government can only be removed if Höcke has an absolute majority in parliament – 46 votes. The AfD faction has 22 seats.

Maier said the CDU faction’s announced behavior would narrow the gap between yes and no votes. “This weakens the democratic signal.” CDU faction leader Mario Voigt justified the decision by not participating in the AfD’s “cheating” and “games”. “The most visible sign the CDU parliamentary group can make is that the CDU parliamentary group is not participating in this farce that the AfD parliamentary group is initiating,” Voigt said on the sidelines of a state parliament meeting.

It was said from CDU circles that they also wanted to prevent the CDU from possibly being blamed after the secret ballot if Höcke got more votes than there are AfD MPs. The FDP group also does not want to vote for Höcke, chairman Thomas Kemmerich made clear. “We will certainly not vote for Mr Höcke.” What that should look like – whether that is by sitting down, leaving the room or voting against – is still being discussed in the group.

Kemmerich was elected Prime Minister of Thuringia on 5 February 2020 with the help of AfD votes. The event sparked protests and outrage across the country at the time. The FDP politician resigned three days after his election.

Not only the SPD, but also the left and the Greens called for no to the vote of no confidence and the question of Ramelow or Höcke. “What I don’t understand is why @cdu_fraktion_th doesn’t just say no to #Hoecke,” Greens faction leader Astrid Rothe-Beinlich wrote on Twitter, adding the question: “Don’t you trust your own people?”

The Thuringian AfD was this year labeled as proven extremist by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Höcke is the founder of the “wing”, which has now been formally dissolved and classified as a right-wing extremist by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thomas Haldenwang had called him a right-wing extremist.

Left party leader Steffen Dittes said this vote needed a clear answer from the Democrats and the hot no. He spoke of a fatal signal coming from the behavior of the CDU. “I think this is a political disaster. We expect society outside to defend itself against right-wing dangers and in the state parliament we cannot even ensure that there is a clear no from democratic parties,” said Dittes.

The motion of no confidence shows once again how fragile the political situation in Thuringia is. Most political actors are unlikely to worry about the outcome at this point, as Höcke’s candidacy is seen as hopeless. But after the recently failed dissolution of the state parliament, Ramelow’s red-red-green minority government still lacks a majority in parliament.

The CDU no longer wants to support the minority government as contractually guaranteed. Discussions are currently underway on how to govern parliament with four too few votes for the next three years – but there is no result yet.