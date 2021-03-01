eReader Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the eReader market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of eReader market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for eReader investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global eReader Market:

Amazon, Aluratek, Sony, PocketBook, Kobo(Rakuten), Barnes&Noble, Ematic, Bookeen, DistriRead(ICARUS), Ectaco, Tolino, Onyx, Hanvon

According to this study, over the next five years, the eReader market will register a -13.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 193.4 million by 2025, from $ 338.7 million in 2019.

Market Overview

An e-reader also called an e-book reader or e-book device is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals.

Market Insights

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 72.42% in 2011 and 68.48% in 2015 with a decrease of 3.94%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with a market share of 13.86% and 7.82% in 2015.

China was the largest production region with a market share of 62.48% in 2011 and 67.11% in 2015 with an increase of 4.62%. Taiwan (One province of China) ranked second on this item with a market share of 17.83% in 2011 and 11.90% in 2015.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 75% market share of the e-reader market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three vendors are Amazon, Kobo, and PocketBook. They respectively with global production market share of 53.30%, 13.11%, and 9.02% in 2015. Amazon is an oligopoly of the enterprise in the e-reader market, with a market share of 43.60 in 2011 and 53.30 in 2015.

The e-reader market has been decreased in accordance with the smartphone and tablets development, and also, the content and channel problems need to be solved. What is more, in some emerging countries, copyright issues, intellectual property issues are also barriers to the development of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the vendors are had better establish a complete industrial ecology, improve the entire industry chain, including the content provider, content integrator, telecom operators, third-party payment, and so on. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The eReader market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global eReader Market based on Types are:

E-ink

LCD

Based on Application, the Global eReader Market is Segmented into:

Ages 13-17

Ages 18-24

Ages 25-34

Ages 35-44

Ages 45-54

Ages 55+

Regions are covered By eReader Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of eReader Market

-Changing the eReader market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected eReader market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of eReader Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions about eReader market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– What are the top trends in the eReader market?

– What is the growth rate of the market?

– Which Is the Most potential market segment?

– Which are the top industry players in the eReader market?

– Which region would offer high growth for vendors in the market?

