Erdogan’s Flip on Sweden Signals Mending of Ties With U.S.

Whereas Europe and the USA had been attempting to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey referred to Russia’s president as “my buddy.” Whereas NATO leaders labored to enlarge the alliance, Mr. Erdogan held up the method by in search of concessions for his nation.

Then on Monday, Mr. Erdogan all of a sudden flipped after greater than a yr of being handled as an in-house spoiler by Western allies. He dropped his objections to Sweden becoming a member of the alliance and allowed a NATO summit to convene on Tuesday with a brand new sense of power and unity.

Mr. Erdogan has but to remark publicly on his determination, a lot much less clarify his change of coronary heart, however he seems to have concluded that he had little extra to achieve from persevering with to dam Sweden — and that he might doubtlessly profit extra from mending his bitter relationships with the USA and different NATO allies.

Already on Tuesday, Mr. Erdogan forged a one-on-one assembly with President Biden when it comes to a vibrant new begin between the 2 leaders, who’ve had chilly relations. “All of our earlier conferences had been like warm-up rounds, however proper now we launch a brand new course of,” Mr. Erdogan advised Mr. Biden after they met forward of the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.