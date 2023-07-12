Erdogan Says Yes, but Not So Fast, to Sweden’s NATO Bid

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Wednesday tempered the expectation that his expression of assist this week for Sweden becoming a member of NATO meant that he would swiftly push the approval by way of the Turkish parliament.

In his first public feedback on the difficulty since NATO introduced his assist for the proposal on Monday, Mr. Erdogan mentioned that the ultimate choice rested with the parliament and that Sweden wanted to take extra steps to win parliamentary assist, with out giving specifics. He additionally mentioned parliament wouldn’t take up the matter till October, although it’s in session till July 27.

Mr. Erdogan’s remarks, hinting that Sweden’s accession will not be a finished deal, had been certain to disappoint a lot of his NATO allies, who had hoped that Mr. Erdogan’s use of the difficulty to win concessions for Turkey over the previous 12 months had lastly come to an finish. Mr. Erdogan additionally mentioned that Sweden wanted to proceed working to deal with Turkey’s safety considerations, suggesting that he was not but prepared to surrender his leverage.

“The parliament just isn’t in session for the following two months,” Mr. Erdogan advised reporters in Vilnius, Lithuania, close to the tip of the annual NATO summit. “However our goal is to finalize this matter as swiftly as attainable.”