Erdogan Says Ukraine ‘Deserves NATO Membership’

President Biden, who’s scheduled to attend the summit throughout a visit to Europe subsequent week, mentioned in a CNN interview set to be broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine’s acceptance into NATO would almost certainly have to attend till after the warfare.

“I don’t suppose there’s unanimity in NATO about whether or not or to not carry Ukraine into the NATO household now, at this second, in the midst of a warfare,” Mr. Biden mentioned, in line with an excerpt revealed by CNN.

Due to the alliance’s bedrock dedication to mutual protection, he mentioned, if Ukraine had been admitted to NATO now, the allies could be pulled into the warfare. “If the warfare is happening, then we’re all in warfare,” he mentioned. “We’re at warfare with Russia, if that had been the case.”

Mr. Zelensky was additionally in Istanbul to speak in regards to the Black Sea grain deal, which is as soon as once more dealing with an unsure future. Mr. Erdogan mentioned that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was anticipated to go to Turkey in August and that he was working to attempt to lengthen the grain deal for longer intervals.

“Our hope is that it is going to be prolonged not less than as soon as each three months, not each two months,” he mentioned. “We’ll make an effort on this regard and attempt to enhance the period of it.”