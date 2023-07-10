Erdogan Makes Turkey’s E.U. Bid a Condition of Supporting Sweden’s NATO Membership
ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey mentioned on Monday that the European Union ought to open the way in which for Turkey to affix the bloc earlier than Turkey permits Sweden to affix NATO, including a stunning new situation that would additional stall the army alliance’s efforts to develop.
Mr. Erdogan’s newest demand got here a day earlier than the opening of NATO’s two-day annual summit, the place leaders, together with President Biden, had hoped to safe unanimous approval from member states to permit Sweden to change into the thirty second member.
That end result now seems more and more unlikely, with Mr. Erdogan posing the primary impediment to Sweden’s membership.
“First, clear the way in which for Turkey within the European Union, then we’ll clear the way in which for Sweden as we did for Finland,” Mr. Erdogan instructed reporters earlier than touring to the NATO summit.
Leaders of the European Union and NATO member states are usually not prone to reply positively, since they’re separate organizations which have many overlapping members however totally totally different functions. Turkey utilized to affix the European Union in 1987, however there was scarcely any progress in its bid since 2016, when the European Parliament voted to droop accession talks whereas criticizing an enormous Turkish authorities crackdown on political opponents after a failed coup towards Mr. Erdogan.
NATO’s secretary basic, Jens Stoltenberg, mentioned on Monday that he helps Turkey’s ambition to affix the European Union, however that it was not among the many circumstances set by officers from Turkey, Sweden and Finland final yr at a NATO summit in Madrid.
“We have to do not forget that what we agreed in Madrid was a selected checklist of circumstances that Sweden has to fulfill to be a full member of the alliance, and Sweden has met these circumstances,” Mr. Stoltenberg instructed reporters in Lithuania.
Sweden utilized to affix NATO final yr, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All NATO nations should conform to admit new members, a rule that has given Mr. Erdogan great leverage to demand concessions.
Turkey has accused Sweden of offering a permissive setting for dissidents whom Turkey considers terrorists, together with pro-Kurdish activists and members of a spiritual group that Turkey has accused of planning the 2016 coup try.
In current months, Sweden has made efforts to fulfill Turkey’s calls for, amending its structure, passing new counterterrorism laws and agreeing to extradite a number of Turks who stand accused of crimes in Turkey. However Swedish courts have blocked different extraditions, and Swedish officers have mentioned that they can not override their nation’s free-speech protections.
Mr. Erdogan has continued to say that Sweden should do extra.
A brand new complication arose late final month after a person publicly burned a Quran at a protest in Stockholm on a significant Muslim vacation. Mr. Erdogan criticized Sweden for allowing the protest and mentioned that the Swedish authorities wanted to combat Islamophobia, though that had not been among the many points Sweden had agreed with Turkey to deal with.
Hungary is the one different NATO member that has but to approve Sweden’s bid, however Hungarian officers have mentioned that if Turkey’s place modifications, they’d not impede the method. Finland utilized concurrently Sweden, however overcame Turkey’s preliminary objections and joined the alliance in April.
By linking Turkey’s drive to affix the European Union with Sweden’s becoming a member of NATO, Mr. Erdogan threw one other wrench into the alliance’s negotiations lower than 24 hours earlier than NATO leaders are anticipated to convene in Vilnius, Lithuania, for his or her annual summit. On Sunday, President Biden spoke with Mr. Erdogan and instructed him of “his need to welcome Sweden into NATO as quickly as attainable,” in accordance with a terse account of the decision supplied by the White Home.
Earlier than touring to the summit, Mr. Erdogan mentioned once more on Monday that Sweden couldn’t anticipate to affix till it had met all of Turkey’s calls for with respect to terrorism.
“No person ought to anticipate compromise nor understanding from me,” he mentioned.
Gulsin Harman contributed reporting.