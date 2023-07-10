Erdogan Makes Turkey’s E.U. Bid a Condition of Supporting Sweden’s NATO Membership

ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey mentioned on Monday that the European Union ought to open the way in which for Turkey to affix the bloc earlier than Turkey permits Sweden to affix NATO, including a stunning new situation that would additional stall the army alliance’s efforts to develop.

Mr. Erdogan’s newest demand got here a day earlier than the opening of NATO’s two-day annual summit, the place leaders, together with President Biden, had hoped to safe unanimous approval from member states to permit Sweden to change into the thirty second member.

That end result now seems more and more unlikely, with Mr. Erdogan posing the primary impediment to Sweden’s membership.

“First, clear the way in which for Turkey within the European Union, then we’ll clear the way in which for Sweden as we did for Finland,” Mr. Erdogan instructed reporters earlier than touring to the NATO summit.