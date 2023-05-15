Erdogan Faces Runoff in Turkish Residential Election

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s presidential election appeared on Sunday to be headed for a runoff after the incumbent, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, did not win a majority of the vote, a consequence that left the longtime chief struggling to stave off the hardest political problem of his profession.

The result of the vote set the stage for a two-week battle between Mr. Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition chief, to safe victory in a Could 28 runoff which will reshape Turkey’s political panorama.

With the unofficial depend almost accomplished, Mr. Erdogan obtained 49.4 p.c of the vote to Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s 44.8 p.c, in accordance with the state-run Anadolu information company.

However each sidesclaimed to be forward.

“Though the ultimate outcomes usually are not in but, we’re main by far,” Mr. Erdogan informed supporters gathered outdoors his social gathering’s headquarters in Ankara, the capital.