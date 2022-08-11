Erdogan and Putin: Complicated Relations With Mutual Benefits

BRUSSELS — Turkey’s mercurial president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is in political issue earlier than elections subsequent 12 months, together with his financial system imploding, a central financial institution practically out of overseas alternate and volcanic inflation working at about 80 % yearly.

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has his personal troubles, with the conflict in Ukraine bogging down and difficult financial sanctions hitting Russia’s trade and broader financial system.

The mutual challenges have pushed the 2 males nearer collectively than ever. They’ve met twice within the final three weeks, most not too long ago final weekend in Sochi, Russia, hoping to reduce their vulnerabilities by increasing their partnership and agreeing, Mr. Erdogan mentioned, on financial cooperation that he hoped would whole $100 billion.