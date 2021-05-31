Erasure Coding Market 2021 – High Adoption in Cloud Storage Systems to Augment Market Growth

In the current day and age, data security, management, and storage have become an imperative part of organizations operating in an array of industrial domains. At present, within the data resilience sphere, conventional SAN storage that operates using Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) is gradually losing its sheen, owing to evolving data requirements. Although mirroring, parity and striping in RAID implementation offer a high degree of protection, some of the restraints including, high recovery timings, the steep cost of resiliency, and vulnerability associated with RAID recovery have played a major role in the development of alternatives such as erasure coding, that is predominantly different in comparison with other hardware-based systems.

Erasure coding is set to gain worldwide popularity during the forecast period, as it does not require a specialized hardware controller and offers improved resiliency in comparison with RAID. Moreover, enhanced protection erasure coding offers during the recovery is another major factor that is expected to boost the prospects of the erasure coding market in the coming years. The demand for erasure coding is expected to surpass that of RAID in the coming years, as data recovery is possible even when nearly half of the data elements are available. At the back of these factors, the global erasure coding market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 12 Mn by the end of 2027.

Advent of Erasure Coding to Positively Influence Hadoop Storage Economics

Strides taken by erasure coding, along with Hadoop 3.0 has played an imperative role in enabling users to store over 50% additional data within the same cluster– a much needed technological breakthrough that streamlines data storage requirements. Although the adoption of erasure coding is expected to move in the upward trajectory during the forecast period, companies operating in the current erasure coding market are expected to find solutions to overcome the challenges associated with high CPU usage, latency issues, and pressure on network overheads. In addition, companies are also likely to strike a balance between soaring costs while optimizing the performance of their offerings.

In the past couple of years, Hadoop has integrated erasure coding in version 3.0, marking a major shift for Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS). With the adoption of erasure coding, the replication factor of data is set to hover around 1.5x– boosting the storage efficiency by around 50%. At present, medium-large scale organizations are highly inclined toward deploying erasure coding, as they run large data clusters wherein 100-plus nodes are likely to select use cases with added care.

Erasure coding has played an important role in enhancing the performance of large clusters. The advent of erasure coding is expected to revolutionize Hadoop in which the segregation of storage and computing is likely to gain significant recognition and acceptance. Owing to the increasing adoption of erasure coding in Hadoop, the demand for cluster coding is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. The demand for erasure coding from large enterprises is projected to remain higher than those from small & medium-sized enterprises during the forecast period.

