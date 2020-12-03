Equity Funds Market Company Fundamentals, Performance Overview and Recent Developments 2020-2027

The global market for equity funds is experiencing significant growth, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Equity funds are investment instruments, which are basically used to invest in shares of different companies, based on the market capitalization of companies such as small, mid, large and multi-cap funds. Equity funds enable individuals to invest in preferred company shares for a chosen period. Generally, equity funds are managed either by portfolio managers or invested in equity index based exchange traded funds.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed DSPIM, FMR LLC, The Vanguard Group, Inc., J.P. Morgan & Co., Citigroup Inc., PIMCO, Edelweiss Broking Limited, Nippon India Mutual Fund, ETFS Management (AUS) Limited, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, and Wellington Management Company.

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights (200+ Pages PDF Report) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7799

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The pandemic has severely affected capital markets, especially equity funds. Equity-oriented funds generated a negative return for nearly 25% of investors from March 2020 to April 2020.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the overall market had encountered a huge downtrend, which has prompted recession anxieties in the equity funds market.

Globally, several fund management firms have witnessed investors redeeming their investments in panic, attributed to accelerated fears with economic slowdown and financial crisis in the coming years.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Increase in cautiousness among investors and rise in need for regular monitoring of investments for chosen shares are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, with growth in investment awareness, several FinTech firms are offering advance features to investors, resulting in higher competition for banks and financial institutions. In addition, the equity funds market is highly regulated by stock exchange boards, and fund managing firms face multiple challenges for adoption of the evolving regulations. Therefore, intense competitions and regulatory environments are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

Conversely, rise in investment preferences across emerging countries and boost in market capitalization in Asian equity markets are expected to provide the industry with lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The global equity funds market trends are as follows:

Smart SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) offerings in equity funds:

Fund houses have added new features to enhance business and market expansion to draw more investors toward equity schemes to deliver innovative solutions in the market. SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is a structured method of making small investments in equity funds at regular pre- determined time frames. It features a set of sequential payments of pre-specified amounts regularly, weekly, monthly or quarterly, and annually. Thus, such an innovative offerings have become major trends among investors in the equity funds market.

For Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7799

Customized small-case investment portfolios:

Customized offering with an option to acquire an entire portfolio of shares and instant designed portfolios provided by fund managing firms drive the market growth. Such schemes facilitate investors to be exposed toward professionally researched, diverse theme-based investment funds known as small cases, through their existing trading and dematerialized accounts. In addition, generally, these small cases are regularly rebalanced to assure that portfolio includes a business that is relevant for a broader issue. Moreover, in India, prominent brokerage firms such as HDFC Securities, Axis Securities, Kotak Securities, and Zerodha offer small case plans in the market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global equity funds market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global equity funds market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Questions answered in the global equity funds market research report:

Who are the leading market players active in the global equity funds market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global equity funds market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global equity funds market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com