Equipment Breakdown Insurance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during Forecast Period 2020-2026

Equipment Breakdown Insurance provides “Coverage for loss due to mechanical or electrical breakdown” of nearly any type of equipment. Coverage applies to the cost to repair or replace the equipment and any other property damaged by the equipment breakdown. Equipment breakdown insurance often covers complex equipment, systems, and processes, understanding and writing equipment breakdown insurance isn’t complex.

Equipment Breakdown Insurance is a form of property insurance. Its purpose is to insure against the financial losses – property damage, business interruption, and spoilage losses – that result from defined “accidents” to specified kinds of mechanical, electrical, and pressure equipment. Insured equipment may include such things as steam boilers, hot water boilers, pressure vessels, refrigerating and air conditioning systems, motors, generators, compressors, pumps, engines, fans, blowers, gear sets, turbines, transformers, 2 electrical switchgears, electronic equipment and a wide range of production and processing equipment.

Growth drivers

Reduce the frequency and seriousness of an incident

Reduce the frequency and seriousness of an incident of an equipment is propelling the market. As in the physical inspection of the equipment, it will also help to identify dangerous conditions before any possible problems. The insurance company inspector looks not only at the state of the Breakdown in operation but also at factors such as the theory of plant management, training of staff, production flow, and vulnerability to business interruption. An inspector may offer suggestions that may help to reduce operating costs or extend the useful life of the equipment. For instance, the inspector shall supervise the testing of controls and safety devices, check the maintenance of equipment, and the “logs” of the operators.

Increasing urbanization and technological advancements

Rapid urbanization is driving the developing markets. Greater power demands for producing capital and consumer goods coupled with increased urbanization continues to spur developments towards attaining higher performance machines and installation of enhanced efficiency. Technological advancements have led to new materials that must withstand more stringent design parameters such as higher pressures, temperatures, operating speeds, etc. This, in turn, has led to greater stresses and increased exposures to both material and operating failures. The development of higher performance machine targets, greater capacity, and efficiency as an ongoing objective are expected to push the limits of technology. As equipment breakdown insurance has always been instrumental in promoting the acceptance of new technologies, it is expected to exhibit a rising trend.

Equipment Breakdown Insurance Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Equipment Breakdown Insurance market are AXA, AIG, Aviva, Zurich, Liberty Mutual, Erie Insurance, Japan Post Insurance Company, Ltd., Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., Anthem, Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Allstate, Safeco Insurance, Allied Insurance, Centene Corporation, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Aetna Inc., Gulfstream Insurance, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, AXA to sell its operations* in Central and Eastern Europe for USD 1.083 billion.

In December 2019, AXA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in AXA Tianping.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Equipment Breakdown Insurance market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the global Equipment Breakdown Insurance market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Equipment Breakdown Insurance market based on the alloy type, application, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Equipment Breakdown Insurance market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, and Region Key Players AXA, AIG, Aviva, Zurich, Liberty Mutual, Erie Insurance, Japan Post Insurance Company, Ltd., Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., Anthem, Inc., Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Allstate, Safeco Insurance, Allied Insurance, Centene Corporation, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Aetna Inc., Gulfstream Insurance, and Other Prominent Players

By Type

Type I

Type II

By Application

Business

Manufacturing

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Prominent Players

