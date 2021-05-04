Equestrian Equipment Market to Remain Lucrative During 2028 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Equestrian Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028"

The US$ 1.9 billion equestrian equipment market in 2018 is expected to ride on an optimistic growth trajectory in the coming decade, as per the new Fact.MR valuation. The study foresees 1.4x growth of the equestrian equipment market during the period of 2018 – 2028. While the market remains highly fragmented, delivery of high functionality and fashion in equestrian equipment remains the prime focus of prominent market players. Taking the advantage of an unorganized market, tier 2 players with the easy accessibility of raw materials are introducing new products and economic alternatives. With over 85% of the total market share in 2018, tier 3 players continue to strengthen their presence in the domestic equestrian equipment market.

Fact.MR research shows that the promotional buyer type segment is expected to witness rapid expansion at a 4.3% CAGR through 2028. Rising prestige and visibility of international horse competitions such as Olympics and World Equestrian Games can be attributed to the increasing demand for equestrian equipment by promotional buyers. Institutional buyers are expected to maintain their preeminence with almost 60% market share owing to a significant rise in the number of private horse clubs.

Segmentation

The equestrian equipment market report provides detailed analysis on various segments providing a holistic view of the market. The equestrian equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, buyer type and region. The equestrian equipment product type category includes assessment on equine equipment (saddle pad, stirrup, saddle, horseshoes and protection boots, snaffle bridle and accessories) and rider equipment (riding boots, gloves, helmets and protective vests).

The buyers of equestrian equipment are classified as individual, institutional and promotional. Sales channel category is further divided into specialty stores, modern trade channels, direct-to-customer channels and third party online channels. Region wise, analysis on equestrian equipment demand across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is provided.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Equestrian Equipment Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Equestrian Equipment Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Equestrian Equipment Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Equestrian Equipment Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Equestrian Equipment Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

