ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Forecasts By 2028 – Kayentis, ICON PLC, ERT Clinical

The ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market was valued at US$ 1,342.92 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 4,130.35 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2028.

The usage of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) is a push toward adapting the ‘new normal’ as it is a method to gather patient data electronically by using technologies such as smart home devices, handheld monitors, wearables, e-diaries, tablets, and web servers to allow the stakeholders (patients, healthy volunteers, investigators and caregivers) in the trials to report outcomes directly and digitally. Although historically COA was only related to the evaluation of Patient-Related Outcomes (PRO), the FDA has now broadened the definition to include PerfO, ClinRO, and ObsRO along with PRO. In simple terms, when the above parameters are reported electronically, they fit under the eCOA spectrum.

Top Leading companies like

ERT Clinical

ArisGlobal LLC

The Diary Pte. Ltd

ICON PLC

PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Anju Software, Inc.

Kayentis

Bracket Global LLC

Dassault Systèmes SE

CRF Health

eClinical Solutions

ePRO, ePatient diaries, and eCOA Market – by Type of Solution

eClinical Outcome Assessments

ePatient Reported Outcomes

Clinician Reported Outcomes

Observer Reported Outcomes

Performance Outcomes

ePatient Diaries

ePRO, ePatient diaries, and eCOA Market – by End User

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market Segmented into COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Solution (ECOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments), EPROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), and ePatient Diaries); Modality (Computer, and Mobile Devices (Smartphones and Tablets)); End User (Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations (CRO’s), Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and Geography.

