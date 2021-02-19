ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis | Bracket Global, CRF Health, ERT Clinical, Medidata Solutions

ePRO refers as electronic patient-reported outcomes, used during clinical trials to record patient response and health condition with the help of smartphones and mobile devices. On similar lines, eCOA and e-patient diaries are also utilized collect subjective data from the patient which includes health condition and symptoms during clinical studies.

The ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market is expected to witness considerable growth due to emphasis on utilization of information technology solutions to streamline the process and focus on cost optimization. However, risk of data breach and stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the growth of the global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Bracket Global LLC, 2. CRF Health, Inc., 3. ERT Clinical, 4. Medidata Solutions, Inc., 5. ArisGlobal LLC, 6. Health Diary, Inc., 7. ICON plc, 8. PAREXEL International Corporation, 9. OmniComm Systems, Inc., 10. SAS

What is EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market Scope?

The “Global EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market.

What is EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market Segmentation?

The global EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, subscription type. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud-based, web-based. On the basis of subscription type, the market is segmented as monthly, annually.

What is EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The EPRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

