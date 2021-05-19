ePrescribing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth| Industry Driven By Regional Outlook, Current Trends, Product, Application, Business Opportunities 2027

A new business report released by DBMR with title ” Global EPrescribing Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 ” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. It also provides detailed information of EPrescribing Market size, Share, Growth, demand and supply, consumption ratio, sales margin, production capacity, cost analysis and factors affecting the growth of EPrescribing Industry. Market research analysis and insights covered in this comprehensive EPrescribing market report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the ePrescribing Market to account to USD 4.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.86% in the forecast period. The Adverse Drug Events coupled with the rising need to keep a check on opioid prescriptions in emerging counties has been directly impacting the growth of ePrescribing market

ePrescribing Market Analysis and Insights:

The increasing focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances has been driving the market and is acting as a potential driver for the ePrescribing market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The high adoption of EHR solutions and the rising focus on reducing medical errors are also contributing towards the growth of the target market. Various government initiatives and incentive programs, growing need to cut back the increasing healthcare costs along with increasing usage in the preparation of complete medication lists and rising need for improved healthcare quality are also increasing the ePrescribing market size. In addition, the high adoption of integrated telehealth solutions due to COVID-19 pandemic and emerging markets will flourish various growth opportunities for the ePrescribing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the high cost of employment, security and workflow issues as well as unwillingness amongst healthcare professionals to adopt e-prescribing solutions will hamper the growth of the ePrescribing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Lack of technological awareness among end users will pose as a challenge towards the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global ePrescribing Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of usage mode, the ePrescribing market is segmented into handheld device and computer-based devices.

Based on mode of delivery, the ePrescribing market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

On the basis of substances, the ePrescribing market is segmented into controlled substances and non-controlled substances.

Based on specialties, the ePrescribing market is segmented into oncology, sports medicine, neurology, cardiology and others.

EPrescribing market has also been segmented based on the end-user into clinics, physicians, pharmacies and hospitals.

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Health Fusion, Inc

EPIC Systems Corporation

Amazing Charts LLC

Allscripts Healthcare LL

Athenahealth

GE Healthcare

Eclinicalworks

Henry Schein, Inc.

DrChrono

Drfirst

Relayhealt

CPSI

Surescripts

Cerner Corporation

MDToolbox

Quality Systems, Inc

Dosespot

AdvancedMD Inc

Medical Information Technology, Inc

eClinicalWorks

Aprima Medical Software

The Segments and Sub-Section of ePrescribing Market are shown below:

By Product (Solutions, Services)

By Usage Mode (Handheld Device, Computer-Based Devices)

By Mode of Delivery (Web and Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions)

By Substances (Controlled Substances, Non-Controlled Substances)

By Specialties (Oncology, Sports Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Others)

By End-User (Clinics, Physicians, Pharmacies, Hospitals)

According to the Regional Segmentation the ePrescribing Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global ePrescribing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the ePrescribing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the ePrescribing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the ePrescribing

Chapter 4: Presenting the ePrescribing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the ePrescribing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

