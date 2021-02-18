Epoxy Composites Market – Industry Trends and Developments 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Rotec Composite Group B.V

Global Epoxy Composites Market marketing report helps gain valuable trends, an insight into consumer behaviour, and visualizations that will empower to conduct effective competitor analysis. This full market research report brings the results of market-driven research to life, giving users a data analysis tool to create actionable strategies from a range of consumer-driven insights. With such market report, businesses can be made more intelligent and more efficient that ultimately meet the needs of target audience. This, in turn, will accelerate the commercial success significantly. To get a holistic view of the market Global Epoxy Composites Industry research report works best.

Global epoxy composites market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Players Covered in The Epoxy Composites Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Rotec Composite Group B.V., ISOSPORT Composite Components GmbH, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Gurit, SGL Carbon, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., IDI Composites International, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., TEIJIN LIMITED, and TPI Composites.

Global Epoxy Composites Market Scope and Segments

Global epoxy composites market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, resin type, manufacturing process and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into glass fiber, cotton fiber and paper fiber In March 2019, Hexcel Corporation opened a new research and development Centre in France so that they can develop their thermoplastic thermoset composite solutions for the aerospace sector. The objective of the company is to develop carbon fiber prepreg tapes to enable produce lightweight parts.

On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy resin, phenolic resin and melamine resin In January 2019, Hexcel Corporation completed its acquisition of ARC Technologies LLC, a leading supplier of custom RF/EMI and microwave absorbing composite materials. It will strengthen their product portfolio in structural composites and thermoplastics thermoset and give new opportunities for growth and market penetration.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented into lay-up, compression molding, resin injection, resin transfer molding, filament winding and pultrusion In May 2019, SGL Carbon entered a new partnership with UK’s National Composites Centre to develop future composite technologies for different applications in aerospace, transportation which can be used in aerospace, transportation and gas. With this partnership, the company will generate knowhow around efficient usage of composite materials and technologies

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into aerospace & defence, automotive & transportation, marine and oil & gas, wind energy, sporting & consumer goods, electrical & electronics, construction and others In April 2019, Gurit acquired PET recycling operation in Italy. It will connect the value chain through the amount which has invested by the purchase of recycled bottles for the global wind through a collection network. The amount which has invested will connect the value chain from purchased recycled bottles out of the collection network down to a precision core kit for the global wind. It will allow the company to secure feedstock, quality of the product.



Based on regions, the Epoxy Composites Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

