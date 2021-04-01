Epoxy Coatings Market Forecast 2027: COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities, Growth, Demand by PPG Industries, BASF SE, Tikkurila OYJ

What is Epoxy Coatings?

Epoxy coatings are epoxy resin-based coatings that are made of an epoxy resin and a polyamine hardener component. They are created by combining epoxide resin and a polyamine hardener and allowed to cure. The resulting cured epoxy coating is a rigid, durable plastic coating with a number of superior mechanical properties. Epoxy coatings possess remarkable chemical and mechanical properties such as chemical resistance, strong bond strength, low porosity, durability, wear, and abrasion resistance, and impact resistance.

Market Scope

The “Global Epoxy Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Epoxy Coatings market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global Epoxy Coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Epoxy Coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Notable Players Profiled in the Epoxy Coatings Market:

Akzonobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Tikkurila OYJ

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Epoxy Coatings Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Epoxy Coatings market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Epoxy Coatings market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Epoxy Coatings market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Epoxy Coatings market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

