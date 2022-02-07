Episode 21 with Ymir flipped the internet (30 tweets)
Episode 80 of Attack on Titan, Episode 21 of Season 4, caused a stir on Twitter. Those who read the scans waited with great impatience to see the animation of this episode and only for anime the surprise was real.
WARNING: This episode contains spoilers for Attack on Titan episode 80 (episode 21 of season 4). Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.
Warning, this is where the spoiler begins. Ymir’s past was revealed to us in the previous episode, and we were finally able to find out how the very first Titan was “born”. After this event, Eren launched the beginning of the Great Earthquake: So this episode had everything to flip the internet as you can see.
1)
Ymir’s story still hurts me, she didn’t deserve what was done to her#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/HP8XcjBrOs
February 6, 2022
2)
When Ymir’s daughters ate their Darone #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/EHWZ1HLVX3
February 6, 2022
3)
Eren smelled so bad Ymir had tears in his eyes pic.twitter.com/XxX0DnlTmy
February 6, 2022
4)
SPOILERS SNK
Eren, the greatest character ever written, managed to free Ymir when she was a slave for more than 2000 years BUT WHAT THE FUCKING CRACKS THE SCENE IS AMAZING! #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/4NalRq5laq
February 6, 2022
5)
Wall Titans after Eren meets Ymir #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/W5gT0l9IoG
February 6, 2022
6)
“People of Ymir my name is Eren Yeager” #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/qRLiqftDcz
February 6, 2022
7)
Eren watched Episode 79 in 2019 and never spoiled anyone be like Eren pic.twitter.com/ve2FkaDHRM
February 5, 2022
8th)
“People of Ymir my name is Eren Yeager” pic.twitter.com/7wxtplTFwR
February 6, 2022
9)
Eren’s true nature was in front of us from the start… #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/rKgpTTbMrX
February 6, 2022
10)
Eren in the way#SNKsaison4Part2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #SNK pic.twitter.com/v63214mMBI
February 6, 2022
11)
I read the scans but I was so before the episode #ShingekiNoKyojin #SNKsaison4Part2 pic.twitter.com/HfCYcvuy9U
February 6, 2022
12)
Eren during his keynote #SNKsaison4Part2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/LzRbiiAnv4
February 6, 2022
13)
For 2000 years… The big earthwork is finally here INCREDIBLE SCENE #ShingekiNoKyojin #SNKsaison4Part2 pic.twitter.com/HaS2yc6fg7
February 6, 2022
14)
I YELL OUT WHAT WAS THIS CRANK EPISODE THANKS FOR EVERYTHING MAPPA IT WAS AMAZING #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/zi4ozOkckl
February 6, 2022
fifteen)
MAPPA MAKES ERENS FOUNDING TITAN EVEN MORE TERRIBLE THAN THE MANGA OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/EmfOAa2Mjf
February 6, 2022
16)
TAP ALL YOUR JACKETS BACK, MAPPA IS ON TOP OF THE WORLD
February 6, 2022
17)
Ymir works his ass off making titans for the rumble #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/uRrHilrLEx
February 6, 2022
18)
to say we’ve had this pic in our mind since the end of Yuugure no Tori Season 2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/xwD7UmXdLn
February 6, 2022
19)
As the Eldians listened to Eren’s words #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/4pd4Z6BJhR
February 6, 2022
20)
WSHH THE EPISODE IS STRATOSPHERE AGAIN…
EREN CA SICK HE DID IT! #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/orWo7miumY
February 6, 2022
21)
Armin when he saw the big earthwork #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/aRee45qPsK
February 6, 2022
22)
All scenes in this episode are serious all the time #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/GywU59vQZZ
February 6, 2022
23)
#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonPart2#ShingekiNoKyojin
Armin and Mikasa when Eren triggered the big earthworks: pic.twitter.com/3IfkSYVYzz
February 6, 2022
24)
Ymir waited… for 2000 years… for someone to come
That person was Eren Yeager, everything was planned since the first episode of SNK
Isayama is a genius npt #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/sp6aSy7zYw
February 6, 2022
25)
Gaby blows Eren’s head off but Eren activates the big earthquake #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/InyuHk9W2g
February 6, 2022
26)
#ShingekiNoKyojin
.
.
.
.
.
.
The mood swing is terrible pic.twitter.com/do17Y0w9vW
February 6, 2022
27)
Falco during Eren’s speech #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/p8VIboH7LD
February 7, 2022
28)
Eren explaining the great earthwork to Ymir’s descendants #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/Yn7z5jKKfe
February 6, 2022
29)
THE SNK EPISODE AHZHFJJFJFKG
NAN, THAT’S TOO MUCH
I’M REALLY GOING IN HYPE CARDIAC ARREST!
Once again, like every week, like every episode since 2013, it’s a master class.
i’m too happy
Perfect episode again. #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/Cj2oLw1Pv4
February 6, 2022
30)
Yuki Kaji (seiyū Eren) on his appearance in tonight’s SNK episode:
“I was almost dead in my voice”
It’s going to be very big pic.twitter.com/oUc23iQHvg
February 6, 2022
And you, what do you think of this episode?