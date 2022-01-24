Episode 19 qualified as “best episode of all Japanimations” reacted (42 tweets)

Episode 19 qualified as “best episode of all Japanimations” reacted (42 tweets)

SNK Season 4 Episode 19 aired on Wakanim on Sunday evening, January 23 and contained many events that were highly anticipated by those who had already read the manga. Today we present you with a selection of the best reactions related to this memorable episode and beware, this article will therefore contain many spoilers.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 19 of SNK Season 4. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

The SPOILERS start here.

1)

The SNK episode is indeed one of the best episodes I’ve ever seen, all the anime combined, you didn’t lie, it’s AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING thanks MAPPA

January 23, 2022

2)

Episode 5 of SNK is sensational, by far the best episode of the last season.

MAPPA has clearly outdone itself, thank you. #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/xCgBqdh9wx

January 23, 2022

3)

The last time was for my brother’s wedding. Today is for SNK. pic.twitter.com/oJQxpFdYcO

January 23, 2022

4)

Gaby committed to listening to NISKA while filming Eren mdrrr #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/vZblcYYQsd

January 23, 2022

5)

SNK season 4 spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

It’s illegal to die with such charisma and beauty #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/W5lvaphVTF

January 23, 2022

6)

Victory if Gabi no scope for Eren #AttackonTitanFinalSeason: pic.twitter.com/xHJNvDBLZB

January 23, 2022

7)

#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin

/! SPOILERS /!

.

.

.

.

.

Eren at the end of the episode when Ymir ignored him: pic.twitter.com/6oC0lolABJ

January 23, 2022

8th)

Eren: I manipulated you from the start, brother…

Signature:

#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/ZLvJnZZEeT

January 23, 2022

9)

#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #Mappa

anyone:

eren: *puts a 12mm bullet in his mouth*

Victory: pic.twitter.com/oQLA6y67fX

January 23, 2022

10)

Kudos to the staff at Snk for making this episode possible pic.twitter.com/ekRXHky9iK

January 23, 2022

11)

#ShingekiNoKyojin

anyone :

MAPPA has every action scene: pic.twitter.com/zhLftWlPmQ

January 16, 2022

12)

THANK YOU MAPPA FOR THESE SICK PLANS

AND THANK YOU FOR THE OST TAH BIG BROTHERS TIME pic.twitter.com/1TNGxRvV6o

January 23, 2022

13)

MDDRR SNK’s Biggest Air Conditioner #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/KdogiNZtME

January 23, 2022

14)

#ShingekiNoKyojin

•

•

•

•

•

•

Mappa it was strong… Very strong pic.twitter.com/63exmONYtA

January 23, 2022

fifteen)

SnK what a masterpiece… Thanks Isayama pic.twitter.com/uP6PGdVKPz

January 23, 2022

16)

MAPPA released one of the greatest episodes in Japanese animation history this Sunday (but next Sunday’s episode will be 100 times better) #SNKsaison4Part2 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/HXuFlbF1Nn

January 23, 2022

17)

Victory as Eren confessed he didn’t want to go through with his plan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/RHWrbeS5gn

January 23, 2022

18)

SPOILERS SNK

–

–

–

–

Porco’s sacrifice was seriously respected I think in this episode and also it’s not censored that much thanks Mappa! #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/1BvZV9uBbc

January 23, 2022

19)

Eren mañana #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/KbdQk5YM2Y

January 22, 2022

Eren tomorrow.

20)

Sieg tries to grab Eren’s head in flight#AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/ucd4VDTqKx

January 23, 2022

21)

The Titan Jaws every time you fight Eren: #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/h3bdzLLFcl

January 23, 2022

22)

IT WORKS AS A BANNER

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PICTURE

MAPPA YOU BROKE EVERYTHING

EREN, SIEG, FALCO, GABY, GALLIARD IT WAS TOO MUCH

SNK IS HUGE

SNK IS PHENOMENAL#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/b1ftOMPb49

January 23, 2022

23)

Also, in this scene we witness 3 situations related to big brother’s protection of little brother (Porco/Marcel Colt/Falco Sieg/Eren). Therefore the title of the episode/chapter “The Older and the Younger” can be read in 3 different ways.

January 23, 2022

24)

Rumor is true yes Mikasa and Armin are Mappa’s favorite kids #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/c0JZDSQ2dR

January 23, 2022

25)

MAPPA pic.twitter.com/YtEHw9He9Y

January 23, 2022

26)

SNK ep19 spoilers:

.

.

.

.

.

.

MAPPA literally cut and pasted the manga, they did an amazing job and today they showed how much better they’ve gotten at animation, everything was wonderful! #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason

Eren victory pic.twitter.com/P76wTrCtN2

January 23, 2022

27)

O TITÃ DO FALCO PARECE O CARINHA DE VILA SÉSAMO SKAJSJAJSKAKSKAKAA pic.twitter.com/xUx31WhTaW

January 23, 2022

FALCO’S TITAN LOOKS LIKE CARTOON CHARACTER 1 SESAME STREET HAHAHAHA

28)

#AttackonTitanFinalSeason

.

.

.

.

.

Very good episode of mappa but pity they didn’t adapt this box pic.twitter.com/zyvEEOTZJe

January 23, 2022

29)

OH THE AMAZING MAPPA BREAKING SCENE #MAPPA #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/GmPIyEa1xi

January 23, 2022

30)

Falco struggles to eat Reiner #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/nNOgcktM7a

January 23, 2022

31)

#ShingekiNoKyojin

“Falco drank Liquor, please don’t shout”

Victory: pic.twitter.com/uujhhuv3mT

January 23, 2022

32)

The SNK episode…

I’m speechless.

This is the best anime episode i have ever seen its nonsense i dont understand what i just watched i think #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/L2kg6qNbCh

January 23, 2022

33)

I still can’t get over the SnK episode good night friends I’m going to sleep too well here

January 24, 2022

34)

The episode of SNK I’m freaking out it was so worth the wait, but I can’t wait between episodes anymore

January 23, 2022

35)

SNK episode is master class thanks for not missing this amazing moment #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/aN3FepT9TH

January 23, 2022

36)

All this in a single episode when even we chained too much madness clearly one of the best episodes of snk#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/vX0rGwnw9F

January 23, 2022

37)

This is definitely my face after tonight’s episode of #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #SNK pic.twitter.com/EDLqPtIzCn

January 23, 2022

38)

Gaby in the SNK episode pic.twitter.com/ySPoUkXuGV

January 23, 2022

39)

The part 2 animators are madly in love with Mikasa I see no other explanation #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/kt8M4SQhdB

January 23, 2022

40)

The next 2 episodes of SNK will be the best work, the anime only you will blow your mind (the others we know) Can’t wait to see your reactions

January 23, 2022

41)

Me after SNK episode #Eren pic.twitter.com/yhXWLzFc73

January 10, 2022

42)

Waiting 1 week for SnK and feel the episode is 5 minutes long…….. I reject this life

January 16, 2022

And you, what do you think of this episode? We’ll let you answer this question via our comments section! And if you want to find out how Jelena’s face became a meme in the previous episode, you can check out our previous article on the subject.