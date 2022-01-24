Episode 19 qualified as “best episode of all Japanimations” reacted (42 tweets)
SNK Season 4 Episode 19 aired on Wakanim on Sunday evening, January 23 and contained many events that were highly anticipated by those who had already read the manga. Today we present you with a selection of the best reactions related to this memorable episode and beware, this article will therefore contain many spoilers.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Episode 19 of SNK Season 4. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.
The SPOILERS start here.
The SNK episode is indeed one of the best episodes I’ve ever seen, all the anime combined, you didn’t lie, it’s AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING thanks MAPPA
January 23, 2022
Episode 5 of SNK is sensational, by far the best episode of the last season.
MAPPA has clearly outdone itself, thank you. #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/xCgBqdh9wx
January 23, 2022
The last time was for my brother’s wedding. Today is for SNK. pic.twitter.com/oJQxpFdYcO
January 23, 2022
Gaby committed to listening to NISKA while filming Eren mdrrr #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/vZblcYYQsd
January 23, 2022
It’s illegal to die with such charisma and beauty #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/W5lvaphVTF
January 23, 2022
Victory if Gabi no scope for Eren #AttackonTitanFinalSeason: pic.twitter.com/xHJNvDBLZB
January 23, 2022
#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin
Eren at the end of the episode when Ymir ignored him: pic.twitter.com/6oC0lolABJ
January 23, 2022
Eren: I manipulated you from the start, brother…
Signature:
#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/ZLvJnZZEeT
January 23, 2022
#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #Mappa
anyone:
eren: *puts a 12mm bullet in his mouth*
Victory: pic.twitter.com/oQLA6y67fX
January 23, 2022
Kudos to the staff at Snk for making this episode possible pic.twitter.com/ekRXHky9iK
January 23, 2022
#ShingekiNoKyojin
anyone :
MAPPA has every action scene: pic.twitter.com/zhLftWlPmQ
January 16, 2022
THANK YOU MAPPA FOR THESE SICK PLANS
AND THANK YOU FOR THE OST TAH BIG BROTHERS TIME pic.twitter.com/1TNGxRvV6o
January 23, 2022
MDDRR SNK’s Biggest Air Conditioner #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/KdogiNZtME
January 23, 2022
#ShingekiNoKyojin
Mappa it was strong… Very strong pic.twitter.com/63exmONYtA
January 23, 2022
SnK what a masterpiece… Thanks Isayama pic.twitter.com/uP6PGdVKPz
January 23, 2022
MAPPA released one of the greatest episodes in Japanese animation history this Sunday (but next Sunday’s episode will be 100 times better) #SNKsaison4Part2 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/HXuFlbF1Nn
January 23, 2022
Victory as Eren confessed he didn’t want to go through with his plan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/RHWrbeS5gn
January 23, 2022
Porco’s sacrifice was seriously respected I think in this episode and also it’s not censored that much thanks Mappa! #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/1BvZV9uBbc
January 23, 2022
Eren mañana #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/KbdQk5YM2Y
January 22, 2022
Eren tomorrow.
Sieg tries to grab Eren’s head in flight#AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/ucd4VDTqKx
January 23, 2022
The Titan Jaws every time you fight Eren: #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/h3bdzLLFcl
January 23, 2022
IT WORKS AS A BANNER
THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PICTURE
MAPPA YOU BROKE EVERYTHING
EREN, SIEG, FALCO, GABY, GALLIARD IT WAS TOO MUCH
SNK IS HUGE
SNK IS PHENOMENAL#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/b1ftOMPb49
January 23, 2022
Also, in this scene we witness 3 situations related to big brother’s protection of little brother (Porco/Marcel Colt/Falco Sieg/Eren). Therefore the title of the episode/chapter “The Older and the Younger” can be read in 3 different ways.
January 23, 2022
Rumor is true yes Mikasa and Armin are Mappa’s favorite kids #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/c0JZDSQ2dR
January 23, 2022
MAPPA pic.twitter.com/YtEHw9He9Y
January 23, 2022
MAPPA literally cut and pasted the manga, they did an amazing job and today they showed how much better they’ve gotten at animation, everything was wonderful! #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason
Eren victory pic.twitter.com/P76wTrCtN2
January 23, 2022
O TITÃ DO FALCO PARECE O CARINHA DE VILA SÉSAMO SKAJSJAJSKAKSKAKAA pic.twitter.com/xUx31WhTaW
January 23, 2022
FALCO’S TITAN LOOKS LIKE CARTOON CHARACTER 1 SESAME STREET HAHAHAHA
#AttackonTitanFinalSeason
Very good episode of mappa but pity they didn’t adapt this box pic.twitter.com/zyvEEOTZJe
January 23, 2022
OH THE AMAZING MAPPA BREAKING SCENE #MAPPA #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/GmPIyEa1xi
January 23, 2022
Falco struggles to eat Reiner #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/nNOgcktM7a
January 23, 2022
#ShingekiNoKyojin
“Falco drank Liquor, please don’t shout”
Victory: pic.twitter.com/uujhhuv3mT
January 23, 2022
The SNK episode…
I’m speechless.
This is the best anime episode i have ever seen its nonsense i dont understand what i just watched i think #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/L2kg6qNbCh
January 23, 2022
I still can’t get over the SnK episode good night friends I’m going to sleep too well here
January 24, 2022
The episode of SNK I’m freaking out it was so worth the wait, but I can’t wait between episodes anymore
January 23, 2022
SNK episode is master class thanks for not missing this amazing moment #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/aN3FepT9TH
January 23, 2022
All this in a single episode when even we chained too much madness clearly one of the best episodes of snk#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/vX0rGwnw9F
January 23, 2022
This is definitely my face after tonight’s episode of #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #SNK pic.twitter.com/EDLqPtIzCn
January 23, 2022
Gaby in the SNK episode pic.twitter.com/ySPoUkXuGV
January 23, 2022
The part 2 animators are madly in love with Mikasa I see no other explanation #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/kt8M4SQhdB
January 23, 2022
The next 2 episodes of SNK will be the best work, the anime only you will blow your mind (the others we know) Can’t wait to see your reactions
January 23, 2022
Me after SNK episode #Eren pic.twitter.com/yhXWLzFc73
January 10, 2022
Waiting 1 week for SnK and feel the episode is 5 minutes long…….. I reject this life
January 16, 2022
And you, what do you think of this episode? We’ll let you answer this question via our comments section! And if you want to find out how Jelena’s face became a meme in the previous episode, you can check out our previous article on the subject.