The DanMachi Season 4 Episode 12 release date could be scheduled for early 2023.

The first half of the fourth season finished with the DanMachi Season 4 Episode 11 release date on September 30, 2022. But when exactly will DanMachi Season 4 Part 2 come out?

As of the last update, Studio J.C. Staff, Warner Bros. Japan, producers KlockWorx and Egg Firm, or any company related to the production of the anime have not officially confirmed the DanMachi Season 4 Part 2 release date. Nor has the production of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 Part 2 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 Episode 12 release date will occur in the future.

In September 2022, Japanese TV listings officially denoted that DanMachi Season 4 Episode 11 was the final episode of the season.

On July 12, 2022, anime news leaker Sugoi LITE claimed that DanMachi Season 4 would have 2 parts or cours with a total of 22 episodes. This information should be treated as a rumor since it hasn’t been confirmed by an official source such as the Blu-Ray/DVD page on the official website.

If the rumor is true, that means DanMach IV – New Chapter: The Labyrinth Arc is a split-cour anime season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the DanMachi Season 4 Part 2 release date will be in January 2023 at the earliest.

This article provides everything that is known about DanMachi Season 4 Part 2 (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 Part 2/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka Season 4 Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Why Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 Part 2 is necessary based on the story timeline

The story for the DanMachi anime TV series is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka?) light novel series by author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda. Since being announced, the DanMachi Season 4 TV show has consistently been advertised as “New Chapter: The Labyrinth Arc”.

Omori is directly involved in the creation of the fourth season, which was a first for the anime series. In comparison to previous seasons the adaptation pacing has almost been leisurely since DanMachi Season 4 Part 1 only adapted two light novel books. Episodes 1 through 6 adapted Volumes 12 (and introduced some anime original content) and Episodes 7 through 11 adapted Volume 13.

Stopping right there would be quite the cliffhanger since Volume 13: Chapter 6 does not resolve the Labyrinth Arc completely. Without getting into spoilers for those who haven’t watched DanMachi Season 4 Episode 11, the ending of the book is a terrible stopping point for a TV show since it leaves certain characters in a predicament that brings despair to their hearts.

As such, DanMachi Season 4 Episodes 12 through 22 are necessary in order to properly adapt light novel Volumes 14 and 15 and bring full plot resolution to the story arc. Similarly, it’s predicted that DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will adapt the Freya Arc that runs from Volume 16 through (at least) Volume 18.

How to watch DanMachi Season 4 Part 2 streaming

Want to watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 Part 2 streaming in the future? Unfortunately, although the third season was streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV, the DanMachi anime series will likely continue to be a HIDIVE exclusive since Sentai Filmworks is the streaming licensor.

The reason is that Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix lost the streaming licensing rights after Sony purchased both Crunchyroll and Funimation. In late March 2022, DanMachi Season 1 was removed from Crunchyroll, and the fourth season was reserved for HIDIVE by Sentai Filmworks.

As of August 2022, DanMachi Seasons 2 and 3 were still streaming on Crunchyroll, but it’s possible those licensing agreements will expire over time. Netflix USA was streaming only Season 1 for a time whereas Hulu was up to Season 2 at one time, but now both Netflix USA and Hulu stopped streaming the episodes due to the change in the licensing agreements.

As such, you'll need to sign up for HIDIVE in order to be prepared for the DanMachi Season 4 Part 2 release date.

DanMachi Season 4 Episode 12 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The prophecy of despair continues… When an unprecedented calamity on the twenty-seventh floor leaves Bell and Lyu stranded, Bell’s party needs to keep fighting without him. With their route to the surface lost and Hestia Familia’s captain missing in action, Lilly must take command to ensure they all make it home alive.

Ten floors below on Floor 37, Bell and Ryuu Lion are injured and alone, forced to struggle against the harshest challenge the Dungeon has to offer, which puts their very lives on the line. Bell has never been this deep down before nor completely unprepared, meaning Lyu’s knowledge and strength are essential to their survival.

However, the forlorn elf finds herself standing on the border between life and death, bound by her past, remembering once again exactly how her devotion to justice died so many years ago…

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the DanMachi Season 4 Episode 12 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!