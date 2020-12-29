Epinephrine Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Epinephrine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form, Nutrient Composition and Distribution Channel.’ The global Epinephrine market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2020-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global epinephrine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003412/

The global epinephrine market, based on the type, is segmented into auto-injectors, prefilled syringes and ampoules & vials. The auto-injectors segment led the epinephrine market in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing anaphylaxis cases and introduction of generic version of epinephrine. However, lack of availability of epinephrine auto injectors and their low-cost alternatives is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments global epinephrine market as follows:

Global Epinephrine Market – By Type

Prefilled Syringes

Auto-Injectors

Ampoules and Vials

Global Epinephrine Market – By Application

Anaphylaxis

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Arrest

Global Epinephrine Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The incidence of anaphylaxis is increasing worldwide; according to the NICE, the UK registers an estimated death count of 20 due to anaphylaxis, every year. Moreover, as per the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology data, ~150 million Europeans suffer from chronic allergic diseases, every year. Anaphylaxis is a generalized allergic reaction; thus the rising incidence of allergies is also leading to the surge in the number of anaphylaxis cases. A large population suffers from various allergies worldwide. For example, as per Allergy Facts by the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, more than 50 million Americans experience different types of allergies every year. Moreover, it also lists allergies as the sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the US and the most common health issues in children. In 2015, 8.2% of adults and 8.4% of children were diagnosed with hay fever.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003412/

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in the last few years, hospital visits have also increased due to food allergic reaction. According to Food Allergy Research & Education, ~32 million Americans are living with life-threatening food allergies, and there are 200,000 visits to the emergency room every year due to food allergies. Allergies put an economic burden on healthcare systems in many countries; for example, according to Allergy Facts, the annual cost of managing the cases of allergies is more than USD 18 billion in the US. Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical treatment, and it can turn lethal if not treated properly. Approximately 90 to100 Americans die every year due to anaphylaxis caused by insect stings.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com