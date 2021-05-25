Epigenetics Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Market Drivers And Restraints To 2025
The epigenetics market is expected to reach US$ 2,611.57 Mn in 2025 from US$ 991.45 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.5% from 2018-2025.
The study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence is known as epigenetics. A single or multiple change in phenotype without a changing the genotype, which results affects the cells that can read the genes. The changes occurred due to the epigenetic are regular and naturally occurring however, they can also be influenced by several factors such as age, environment, lifestyle, and conditions of diseases. The modifications caused due to the epigenetic can noticeable commonly in the same manner in which cells critically differentiate to end up as skin cells, liver cells, brain cells and others. The epigenetic changes can also be resulted into diseases like cancer.. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer and funds & grants provided by government bodies. Moreover, promising precise treatments by neurogenetics is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Epigenetics market in the coming years.
Company Profiles
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ABCAM Plc
- Agilent Technologies
- Active Motif
- Qiagen
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- New England Biolabs (NEB)
- Illumina Inc.
Oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The epigenetics offers prodigious potential for the identification of biomarkers that can be used to detect and diagnose cancer in its earliest stages. Therefore, the segment held the largest share by application in the epigenetics market and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
Product launches and merger and acquisitionsare the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their global footprintsand product portfolios, which helpthem,meet the growing consumer demand. Product launches areamong the major strategies adopted by the epigeneticsmarketplayers to enlarge their respective customer bases; this also permits them maintain their brand name globally.
Epigenetics Market– ByProduct
- Reagents
- Kits
- Enzymes
- Instruments & Consumables
- Bioinformatics Tools
Epigenetics Market – ByTechnology
- Histone Modification
- DNA Methylation
- Others
Epigenetics Market– By Application
- Metabolic Diseases
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Others
Epigenetics Market– By End User
- Academics & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Epigenetics Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South and Central America
