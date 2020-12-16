Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Size, Trends 2020- Global Industry Share, Growth Analysis, Market Leaders, Business Demand, Application and Fastest CAGR During Forecast Period

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Therapeutics Market

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a rare, genetic disorder of skin tissues. People suffering from EB have fragile skin, which is susceptible to blisters leading to wounds that are difficult to heal. Symptoms related to this disorder includes, blistering of skin, deformity or loss of fingernails and toenails, internal blistering including on the throat, esophagus, stomach, intestines and urinary tract, skin thickening on palms and soles of the feet (hyperkeratosis) and scalp blistering, scarring, and hair loss (scarring alopecia).

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2214

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Insights

Development of various pipeline drugs for the treatment of EB is a major factor expected to drive the global EB therapeutics market development. For instance, Fibrocell Technologies, Inc. is undergoing a clinical trial for its drug FCX-007, for the treatment of EB. This drug is under clinical phase II, which is scheduled to be completed by December 2023. Moreover, TWi Biotechnology, Inc. is conducting the phase II clinical trial for the drug AC-203 to treat skin lesions in EB and is expected to complete the study in February 2019. Furthermore, Amryt Research Limited is conducting clinical trial phase III for its drug Oleogel-S10, which is intended for the treatment of wounds in EB. The trial is slated to be completed by September 2020.

In May 2018, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. announced updated clinical data from the Phase I/II trial of EB-101, a gene-corrected skin graft cell therapy for patients suffering from recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The EB-101 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation in January 2018, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2017. Therefore, a large number of drugs currently in the pipeline is projected to provide innumerable growth opportunities for the players in the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market during the forecast timeline.

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Restraints

Withdrawal of drugs failing to meet expectations is expected to restrain growth of EB therapeutics market. For instance, in September 2017, Rival Amicus Therapeutics, withdrew its AP101 drug which was in phase III clinical study. AP101 drug was a water based cream, which is only supposed to be applied when dressings are changed every three or four days, as recommended for EB patients. Such water-based cream required patients to change dressings daily and the company indicated this might be the reason for its failure to hit targets for wound closure in patients within three months.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2214

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market – Regional Analysis

The North America region is expected to witness considerable growth in the global EB therapeutics market, due to the effective inorganic growth strategies adopted by the key market players. For instance, in August 2015, Amicus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company involved in developing drugs for orphan diseases acquired Scioderm, Inc., a company involved in developing innovative therapies for treating diseases. This acquisition aims to accelerate clinical development of Zorblisa, drug of Amicus Therapeutics, which is under preclinical investigation for commercialization, for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa.

Strategies used by the key players in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to drive the growth of the EB therapeutics market in the region. For instance, in August 2018, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., entered into a joint venture with YuYang DNU, a Korean company to develop its product- RGN-137 on a global basis for the orphan indication, epidermolysis bullosa (EB) which is under preclinical study. Furthermore, YuYang will invest about US$17.8 million in cash for its clinical development.

Key Competitors

The leading players operating in the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market include Birken AG, Fibrocell Science, Inc., RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Karus Therapeutics Limited, ProQR Therapeutics N.V., Scioderm, Inc., Stratatech Corporation, TWi Biotechnology Inc., Amryt Research Limited, and WAVE Life Sciences Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Drug Type,

EB-101

Oleogel-S10

Others

By Region,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com