Epicatechin Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2028

The major players covered in the epicatechin market report are Taiyo Green Power, DSM, Hunan NutraMax Inc., Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Novanat Co.,Ltd., Tate & Lyle, Nacalai USA, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Botaniex, Inc., Carl Roth, Merck KGaA, Taiyo Kagaku Co.,Ltd., Selleck Chemicals, NESSO – Natural & Essential Oils Pvt. Ltd., Ottokemi, R&D Chemicals, Zhejiang Yixin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GRACE LIFETECH PVT. LTD., and Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co.,Ltd., among other domestic and global players.

Epicatechin market size is valued at USD 0.66 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.50% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The ever-increasing demand for functional food and beverages is the factor for the growth of the epicatechin market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Epicatechin is the flavanol, which is one of the most abundant flavonoids present in different fruits such as blackberries, broad beans, apples, cherries, pears, raspberries, grapes, cocoa and tea leaves. Epicatechin is the flavanol with one cis configuration. Moreover, the constant R&D and innovations in the epicatechin to minimize extraction time and cost as well as new product developed by the company which are chemical free, thus making it healthier and safer for consumers will further generate new opportunities for the epicatechin market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

By Type (Catechin 70%-80%, EGCG (>94%), Others),

Application (Food and Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Mouth Rinsing, Pharmaceutical, Other)

The countries covered in the epicatechin market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Epicatechin Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Epicatechin Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Epicatechin

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Epicatechin industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Epicatechin Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Epicatechin Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Epicatechin Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Epicatechin Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Epicatechin Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Epicatechin Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Epicatechin Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Epicatechin Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Epicatechin Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

