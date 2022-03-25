Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 will be live until April 7 – Hurry up!!

Game sales start today and last until April 7 at 8:30 pm IST / 11:00 am ET. Up to 75% off PC games and add-ons are on sale at the online storefront. For Eve Online, which is a free game that lets you build and fight in space, there is also a special deal this spring.

When Epic Games made the announcement on Thursday, they said that the Spring Sale 2022 was coming. The sale began on Thursday and will last for two weeks. When Farming Simulator 22 is on sale for the first time, it gets a big discount from the store.

Farming Simulator 22 is one of the best deals in the Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022. It costs only Rs. 1,999, which is a good deal.

20 % off 20 % off

At Rs. 1249.50, Deathloop is 50% off.

Cyberpunk 2077 is on sale for Rs. 1,499.50, which is 50% off.

It costs Rs. 747.50, which is 75% off.

It costs Rs. 610.35 to get Kena: Bridge of Spirits. That’s 35% off.

Also, check out our review of “Bridge of Spirits.” This is a game you’ve played before, but it’s still a lot of fun.

At Rs. 629.13, you can get Chivalry 2 for a third of the price.

At Rs. 1,649.

50 % off

Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla is on sale for Rs. 1,199.60, which is 60% off.

At Rs. 357.60, you can get Disco Elysium for 60% off.

It costs Rs. 1,499.50 for the standard edition of Far Cry 6. That’s 50% off.

In addition, Eve Online is having a Spring Sale, and players can get a free Superluminal Pack if they buy a certain number of items. The pack comes with four new skins and a set of Capsuleer clothes that aren’t found anywhere else. Other popular free-to-play games are also getting discounted add-ons from Epic Games. Rogue Company, Smite, Paladins, and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms are some of them.

