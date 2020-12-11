Enzyme Replacement Therapy Industry Global Market Size, Growth, Segments, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecast Analysis 2020-2027

According to a recent report published by DBMR titled, “Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020 Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 11.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Enzyme Replacement Therapy report. This Enzyme Replacement Therapy report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Enzyme Replacement Therapy by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), and other regions can be added.

Apart from this, the report also provides a macroscopic overview of the general industry outlook that will also influence the development of the market and aid businesses to make informed decisions regarding the strategies they need to adopt to stay ahead of the competition.

Data Bridge Market Research profiles some of the renowned market players operating in the global variable frequency drive market. They are: F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Abaxis, Hologenic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD), Alere and Enzo Biochem Inc, Trivitron Healthcare, Snibe Diagnostics, Sinduri Biotec, Sekisui Medical, Nipro Diagnostics, Mindray, nstrumentation Laboratory among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In July 2019, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd. submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Hunterase (idursulfase beta), an IDS enzyme replacement therapy used for treatment of patients with Hunter syndrome. This application is intended to get the approval for the drug product to be developed and commercialized in China. This approval will provide the business expansion platform for companies in China

• In October 2018, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. received the U. S. FDA approval for Revcovi (elapegademase-lvlr injection), an enzyme replacement therapy used for treatment of patients with treatment of adenosine deaminase severe combined immune deficiency (ADA-SCID). This approval will bring a novel treatment and management option for ADA-SCID and widely expanding the business of the company

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Market Overview-

Enzyme replacement therapy is a medical therapy used for treatment of congenital enzyme deficiencies by using human and animal or recombinant engineered enzymes. The principle of ERT is replacement of artificial enzyme in people having enzyme deficiency. Intravenous and oral routes of administration are often used for ERT. Enzyme replacement therapies are applied in some lysosomal storage diseases such as Gaucher disease, Pompe disease, Hurler syndrome among others.

The prevalence rate of lysosomal storage diseases is approximately 5000 live births that include Gaucher disease and Hurler syndrome and others. The prevalence of rare diseases in the United States is estimated to be 25-30 million population. Enzyme replacement therapies and anticipated in treatment of these diseases.

Market Drivers

• Government support for the treatment acts as a market driver

• Rising awareness about enzyme replacement therapy among people will drive the market growth

• Availability of a wide range of enzyme replacement therapies will drive the growth of market

• Fewer side effects associated with the therapies acts as opportunity for the growth of market

Market Restraints

• Availability of alternative therapies over enzyme replacement therapies will restrain the market growth

• Lack of skilled professionals to perform enzyme replacement therapy is a challenge for the market growth

• Lack of regulatory framework in the emerging economics also restricts the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market

By Enzyme Type

• Alglucerase alfa

• Imiglucerase

• Taliglucerase alfa

• Velaglucerase alfa

• Others

By Indication Type

• Gaucher Disease

• Fabry Disease

• Pompe Disease

• Hurler Syndrome

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Injectable

• Others

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Homecare

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

By Distribution Channels

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Others

