Environmental Testing Market 2020: Industry Trends, Future, Market Analysis |Key Players- Environmental Testing Solutions, Inc., Environmental Odour Consulting., Molecular Testing Labs

Market Overview

Global environmental testing market is registering a Substantial CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollution around the world and cost- and time-effective personalized testing services.

Market Definition: Global Environmental Testing Market

Environmental testing includes testing an item to the boundaries of any feasible setting for use and transport. Environmental testing is sometimes considered a DVT subgroup, and with many components, the environment is diverse and complex enough to have been considered separately for the two operations. Environmental testing involves the assessment of specific area that do not meet their environmental demands and the development of mitigation methods.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of pollution around the world is driving the growth of the market

Cost- and time-effective personalized testing services is propelling the growth of the market

Government and regulatory bodies participate actively in monitoring climatic conditions is contributing to the growth of the market

Environmental testing services privatization is boosting the growth of the market

Major Industry Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Environmental Testing Market are Environmental Testing Solutions, Inc., Environmental Odour Consulting., Molecular Testing Labs., Bluephage SL, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Emitech, Paragon Testing Services LTD., ULTRA Testing LLC, ACMENV.COM, JEOL Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bruker, WATERS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc. Intertek Group plc, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. has launched a new logistics hub in Shanghai to allow better shipment of research facilities in China like components, supplies, and consumer goods. Shanghai’s 20,000 square-foot storage facility was the first of five forward storage locations to be set up to increase consumer shipment across the country. The latest Shanghai centre will allow the clients of the company to document the timely shipment of business components and supplies and is a model for their potential development.

In August 2016, Shimadzu Corporation, through its Brazilian marketing subsidiary SBL, purchased a local distributor from SINC. Shimadzu has spent $12 million in SBL not just to buy SINC, as well as to relocate its office to Barueri, Sao Paulo State. This would result in building a new laboratory to provide efficiency assessments and create techniques for analysing and expanding a customer learning centres. These changes are intended to enhance the revenues and the number of customers.

Global Environmental Testing Market Scope and Market Size

By Sample

Wastewater/Effluent

Soil

Water

Air

By Technology

Conventional

Rapid Method

By Contaminant

Microbial Contamination

Organic Compounds

Heavy Metals

Residues

Solids

Based on regions, the Environmental Testing Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Environmental Testing Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Environmental Testing Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Environmental Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Environmental Testing Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Environmental Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Environmental Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Environmental Testing Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

