Environmental Test Equipment Market 2021 Share and Precise Outlook – Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc.

The Environmental Test Equipment Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The environmental testing equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Environmental Test Equipment Market: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, MDS Analytical Technologies (US) Inc. ( Danaher Corporation), JEOL, Ltd., Analytik Jena AG ( Endress+Hauser AG), Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2019 – Mrieux NutriSciences, a food safety and environment testing vendor in Italy, announced the acquisition of the Italian company EcamRicert. The acquisition will help Mrieux NutriSciences expand its capabilities in environmental analyses and nanotechnologies.

– Feb 2019 – Industrial Physics, Inc., a test and measurement equipment pioneer, announced the acquisition of C&W Specialist Equipment Ltd., a specialist in the development and manufacture of corrosion & environmental test chambers.

Key Market Trends

Water Testing Applications are Expected to be one of the Major Areas of Application



– Environmental testing equipment is used to test the quality of water especially in cases where the water is used for consumption in any form and screen them to detect the presence of any pesticides.

– The large scale of disposal of industrial waste and effluents into water bodies due to the increase in industrial activities worldwide has aggravated the problem of wastewater. According to UNESCO, over 80% of the wastewater generated by society globally flows back into the environment without being treated or reused.

– Further, the water systems across the world face formidable threats with more than a billion people currently living in water-scarce regions. According to WHO half of the world population is expected to live in water stressed areas by 2025. In addition to this climate change is shifting precipitation patterns and speeding glacial melt accelerating the acute water shortages that the world may face. This further highlights the importance of analyzing and treating wastewater to make them suitable for re-use.

– Water testing equipment is assessed for the presence of dangerous microbes, metals, organics, inorganics. The solutions offered by the players present in the market include E. coli & coliform detection, bioburden testing, USEPA methods for spectrophotometry, in addition to analysis of volatile & semi-volatile compounds.



North America will Continue to be the Largest Market

– The factors that have led to favorable tailwinds for Environmental Testing Equipment in North America are, growing funding for environmental testing and cleanup, increasing awareness, and the existing strict regulations of the governments.

– The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) and the Clean Water Act (CWA) are the two most important environmental laws that govern water regulations in the United States. These empower the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set regulatory standards and approve analytical methods for testing of drinking water and wastewater discharged to surface water.

– According to EPA data, due to proper implementation of regulations, there have been reductions in emissions in the recent past that have led to dramatic improvements in the quality of the air. Between 1990 and 2017, according to EPA, national concentrations of air pollutants improved 80% for lead, 77% for carbon monoxide, 88% for sulfur dioxide (1-hour), 56% for nitrogen dioxide and 22% for ozone.

– The North American Region is one of the most industrialized regions of the world. Subsequently, it also has been able to develop an excellent ecosystem for industrial waste treatment to strike a balance between economics and sustainability. Ontario in Canada is the global R&D leader in water technologies. With the presence of more than 900 water industry companies is estimated that more USD 14 billion is spent on wastewater treatment research here.

Influence of the Environmental Test Equipment Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Environmental Test Equipment market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Environmental Test Equipment market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Environmental Test Equipment market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Environmental Test Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Environmental Test Equipment market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Environmental Test Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

