Environmental Sensor Market – Segmentation Detailed Study With Forecast

Recent technological advancement in the miniaturization of different electronics products and wireless communication technology have led to the development of environmental sensor networks (ESN) across the globe. In addition, environmental monitoring program is one of the major technique, which is required to safeguard the environment and the public from toxic pathogens and contaminants that can be released into a variety of media such as water, air and soil. The environmental sensing technology finds usage in different application which includes greenhouse gas, forest fire detection, air pollution monitoring and landslide detection (GHG) monitoring among others. Additionally, temperature and humidity air quality control are the most adopted environmental sensors, which is found in largely by various end use industry such as greenhouse gases emission and monitoring, ambient gas monitoring and water quality monitoring, among others and hence, the market for environmental sensor is expected to grow rapidly. Increasing demand from agriculture industry as well as different industrial sector is anticipated to enhance the demand of the different environmental sensor in coming years. The greenhouse gas monitoring and sensing application is also projected to expand in the future. The environmental sensor market is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the estimate period from 2018 – 2026.

The environmental sensor market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the environmental sensor market has been segregated into different types such as temperature, humidity, ultraviolet and water quality among others. The Temperature and ultraviolet type segment is expected to hold the highest market share by end of 2026. Based on technology, the global environmental sensor market has been bifurcated into remote sensing, GPS, radon, monitoring technologies and terrestrial sensing among others. In addition, remote sensing and GPS technology are predicted to witness promising growth in the global environmental sensor market. Additionally, based on end use industry, environmental sensor market has been bifurcated into consumer electronics, industrial and commercial, healthcare, and waste water treatment among others. In 2017, consumer electronics and industrial and commercial segment hold the major market share in the global environmental sensor market. Across the globe, stringent rules and regulations by different government owing to rise growing environmental concerns and health and safety concerns would upsurge demand for environmental monitoring systems is expected to impact the demand for the environmental sensor during the forecast period. There is an intense price based competition in the global environmental sensor market. The local players of developing countries are penetrating the markets of developed countries by providing affordable and efficient environmental sensor. Growth opportunities for the environmental sensor market have been restricted due to illegal copying of patented technology and increase in counterfeits. This in turn is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global environmental sensor market.

Geographically, environmental sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the significantly attractive market for environmental sensor mainly because of the large-scale industrialization in this part of the world. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most auspicious market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of consumer electronics and pharmaceutical companies are continuously focusing to expand their operation and manufacturing units across the different part of Asia Pacific. Cumulative emphasis on research and development happenings by government initiative in water and waste water treatment industry is also acting as a key factor in the growth for Europe, Middle East & Africa market. Across the globe, most developing and promising countries in North America to dominate the second market share within next forecast period.

This report explores the major global industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global environmental sensor market are ams AG (Austria), Sensirion (Switzerland), Analog Devices (The U.S.), Breeze Technologies (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), Siemens (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NuWave Sensors (Ireland),Honeywell International (The U.S.), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (The U.S.), Elichens (France), Schneider Electric (France), Apogee Instruments (The U.S.), Amphenol (The U.S.), Aclima (The US) and AVTECH (The U.S.) among others.

