Environmental Health and Safety Software Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Enablon, Intelex Technologies, VelocityEHS, Cority Software Inc

The environmental health and safety software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

EHS software is an automatic system. It aids various businesses in reducing the risks that come with their operations and lower some of the top pressures of complying with environmental, health, and safety regulations. EHS software encourages sustainability, boosts employee productivity, and ensures compliance with regulations. It is vital for any business to maintain a safe workplace and fully-compliant operations. This is the reason for governments to focus on enforcing various environmental, health, and safety standards that companies must follow to reassure the wellbeing of their workers and customers.

Environmental health and safety software comprises a database, driven by enterprise software application that covers data from different broad fields of environment and waste management, occupational health and medical safety, and industrial hygiene. EHS software provides a platform for various businesses to protect the health and safety of their employees from potential hazards in the workplace. It also helps organizations to comply with current health and safety rules and regulations.

The prominent players in the global Environmental Health and Safety Software market are:

Enablon, Intelex Technologies, VelocityEHS, Cority Software Inc., SAI Global Ltd, Dakota Software Inc., Gensuite LLC, ProcessMAP, Quintec GmbH, Isometrix Software, SAP SE

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Overview

Chemicals Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– As the operations in the chemical industry require the use of different materials and substances, the slightest handing errors can lead to costly and life-threatening consequences. Therefore, EHS solutions are basically adopted in the sector to monitor the storage and use of dangerous chemicals, to help companies meet obligations, and to avoid violation of safety regulations.

– In April 2019, US-based VelocityEHS acquired ChemTel Inc., a hazardous chemical transportation safety and compliance service provider. The acquisition helped the company in strengthening its chemical and Safety Data Sheet (SDS) management platform by incorporating ChemTels emergency response operations center and hazardous materials transportation consulting services.

– To achieve its goal of Zero accidents and zero environmental incidents, Germany-based INEOS Kln adopted EHS software from Quentic. Since 2014, the company has been using the software to record and analyze unsafe situations and incidents that could potentially endanger the environment. As a member of the German Chemical Industry Association(VCI), the software also helped the company in compliance with the VCI environmental guidelines and joined the Responsible Care Initiative.

Competitive Landscape

– August 2019 – Cority announced an expanded strategic partnership with Enhesa, the leading EHS regulatory content provider, to provide the most comprehensive global compliance management solution in the market. Building upon the long-term partnership between Cority and Enhesa, the expanded relationship demonstrates a stronger commitment on a global scale and further deepens Coritys compliance management offering.

– April 2019 – Gensuite, made its partnership with Adopt A Class, a program that connects business and civic groups, as mentors with students in schools with high percentages of poverty. with a vision of a Greater Cincinnati where all students have access to caring adults who expose them to a breadth of life and career experiences, so they can unleash their full potential.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

