Environmental Disinfection Robots By Technology (UVC Technology, HPV Technology), End-User (Hospital, Research Institution)-Global Supply, Demand, Trends, Forecasts to 2026

The European environmental disinfection robot market was valued at US$ 470.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,450.9 million by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period.

Disinfection robot provides an economical and effective measure in limiting the spread of bacteria.The demand for environmental disinfection robots is growing owing to the high dependence on robotics for the provision of high-quality healthcare services, rising geriatric population and the continuous deficit of nursing and healthcare professionals.

The continuous innovation in the field of healthcare robotics and rising government initiatives is also anticipated to drive demand for environmental disinfection robots. Further, the Europe environmental disinfection robot market is driven by factors such as growing investment in healthcare robotics and growing adoption of robotics as a service (RaaS) model.

This report estimates the market size in terms of value. This has been broken down into component regions and further into countries within those regions. This report covers North America, Europe, Middle east & Africa and Asia-Pacific and South America. The market has been further segmented on the basis of applications as well as by types. Market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been discussed in detail. Market players have been discussed and profiles of leading players including

During the foretasted period, market is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for medical devices used to prevent and cure hospital acquired infections.

The competitive landscape in the Disinfection robot market has been analyzed and the dynamics of each supplier it is vital to rank leading companies based on revenues generated only from their related business segments between 2017 and 2020. The report emphasizes on expansion strategies of target customers which can provide opportunities , new projects of target customers, technologies currently used by customers, unmet needs of potential customers, regulations impacting customers, business where potential customers are present which companies can target for new opportunities.

There are number of suppliers and manufacturers active globally and offering different product formulations for different applications. The organized sector includes listed players, suppliers with established supply and distribution infrastructure in various geographies, domestic as well as regional presence, and reasonable brand identity in the market. The major players of the Europe environmental disinfection robot market are

Bioquell PLC

Steris PLC

Surfacide, LLC

The Clorox Company

Xenex

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc

Blue Ocean Robotics

Skytron LLC

Others

The strategies tracked are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new facility establishments, new technology developments, contracts, and others like product approvals.

A three way data triangulation approach has been used to arrive at market estimates. We use primary research, secondary research and data triangulation by top down and bottom up approach

Secondary Research:

Our research methodology involves in-depth desk research using various secondary sources. Data is gathered from association/government publications/databases, company websites, press releases, annual reports/presentations/sec filings, technical papers, journals, research papers, magazines, conferences, tradeshows, and blogs.

Key Data Points through secondary research-

Macro-economic data points

Import Export data

Identification of major market trends across various applications

Primary understanding of the industry for both the regions

Competitors analysis for the production capacities, key production sites, competitive landscape

Key customers

Production Capacity

Pricing Scenario

Cost Margin Analysis

Key Data Points through primary research

Major factors driving the market and its end application markets

Comparative analysis and customer analysis

Regional presence

Collaborations or tie-ups

Annual Production, and sales

Profit Margins

Average Selling Price

Data Triangulation:

Data triangulation is done using top down and bottom approaches. However, to develop accurate market sizing estimations, both the methodologies are used to accurately arrive at the market size.

