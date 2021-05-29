Environment Testing Services Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

Global Environment Testing Services Market is valued approximately USD 7.70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.90 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Environment Testing Services determines hazards within environment that is harmful to people. Large spills of hazardous substances can seep into soil and then possibly into groundwater which will affect drinking water supply. Maintaining the right quantities of all components in the environment is a must for a sustainable future. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Rise in initiatives that cause sustainable development, increased awareness of environmental degradation and favorable government policies is expected to drive the growth of the environmental testing services market. As per the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, US (EPA) imposes standards that are intended to safeguard public health by limiting the levels of contaminants such as microorganism found in drinking water. These standards are primarily applicable to public water systems, it is often applied by remediation regulators in the aquifer. Similarly, European Union has also introduced drinking water regulations guided by the Drinking Water Directive (DWD).

The Drinking Water Directive (DWD) states to regularly monitor and test a total of 48 chemical and microbiological parameters in the drinking water which requires water supply company to report the quality of drinking water to the European Commission in every three years. The commission then publishes report, considering the water quality monitoring standards that are set out by the Drinking Water Directive (DWD). As a result, the demand for environment testing services would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, high capital investment for accurate and sensitive analytical testing is hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Environment Testing Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the presence of various environmental governing organizations in the US. Also, growing number of testing laboratories is expected to create positive outlook for the growth of the North America region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Environment Testing Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors