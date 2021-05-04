Environment-friendly Straws Market Research Report By Leading Players, Challenges, Opportunity and Latest Trends 2021-2027 Environment-friendly Straws Market By Sources, End-Users and key players - Aardvark Straws, Lollicup USA, AmerCareRoyal, Canada Brown Paper Straws, StoneStraw Limited, Vegware, Minima, Huhtamäki Oyj, Hoffmaster Group Inc, Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware, The Paper Straw, Footprint LLC, Transcend Packaging, PT. Strawland, TIPI Straws, MPM Marketing Services Pty, Aleco Straws, Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics, YIWU JinDong Paper, Sharp Serviettes, HER CHENG SDN BHD, GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA, Numis LLC

Environment-friendly Straws Market research report studies the market status, competition landscape, market size, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges



This report contains market size and forecasts of Environment-friendly Straws in global, including the following market information:

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs)

Global top five Environment-friendly Straws companies in 2020 (%)

The global Environment-friendly Straws market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Environment-friendly Straws manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

PLA Straw

Paper Straw

Others

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Restaurants & Motels

Cafes

Bars & Lounges

Others

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Environment-friendly Straws revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Environment-friendly Straws revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Environment-friendly Straws sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Key companies Environment-friendly Straws sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aardvark Straws

Lollicup USA

AmerCareRoyal

Canada Brown Paper Straws

StoneStraw Limited

Vegware

Minima

Huhtamäki Oyj

Hoffmaster Group Inc

Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware

The Paper Straw

Footprint LLC

Transcend Packaging

PT. Strawland

TIPI Straws

MPM Marketing Services Pty

Aleco Straws

Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics

YIWU JinDong Paper

Sharp Serviettes

HER CHENG SDN BHD

GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA

Numis LLC

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Environment-friendly Straws Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Environment-friendly Straws Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Environment-friendly Straws Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Environment-friendly Straws Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Environment-friendly Straws Industry Value Chain



10.2 Environment-friendly Straws Upstream Market



10.3 Environment-friendly Straws Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Environment-friendly Straws Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer



List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Environment-friendly Straws in Global Market



Table 2. Top Environment-friendly Straws Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales by Companies, (M Pcs), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Environment-friendly Straws Price (2016-2021) & (US$/K Pcs)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Environment-friendly Straws Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Environment-friendly Straws Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Environment-friendly Straws Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2016-2021

continued…

