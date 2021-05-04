Environment-friendly Straws Market Research Report By Leading Players, Challenges, Opportunity and Latest Trends 2021-2027
Environment-friendly Straws Market research report studies the market status, competition landscape, market size, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges
This report contains market size and forecasts of Environment-friendly Straws in global, including the following market information:
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs)
Global top five Environment-friendly Straws companies in 2020 (%)
The global Environment-friendly Straws market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Environment-friendly Straws manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
PLA Straw
Paper Straw
Others
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Restaurants & Motels
Cafes
Bars & Lounges
Others
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Environment-friendly Straws revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Environment-friendly Straws revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Environment-friendly Straws sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs)
Key companies Environment-friendly Straws sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aardvark Straws
Lollicup USA
AmerCareRoyal
Canada Brown Paper Straws
StoneStraw Limited
Vegware
Minima
Huhtamäki Oyj
Hoffmaster Group Inc
Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware
The Paper Straw
Footprint LLC
Transcend Packaging
PT. Strawland
TIPI Straws
MPM Marketing Services Pty
Aleco Straws
Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics
YIWU JinDong Paper
Sharp Serviettes
HER CHENG SDN BHD
GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA
Numis LLC
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Environment-friendly Straws Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
Chapter Eight: Global Environment-friendly Straws Production Capacity, Analysis
8.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Production Capacity, 2016-2027
8.2 Environment-friendly Straws Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market
8.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Production by Region
Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2 Market Drivers
9.3 Market Restraints
Chapter Ten: Environment-friendly Straws Supply Chain Analysis
10.1 Environment-friendly Straws Industry Value Chain
10.2 Environment-friendly Straws Upstream Market
10.3 Environment-friendly Straws Downstream and Clients
10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
10.4.1 Marketing Channels
10.4.2 Environment-friendly Straws Distributors and Sales Agents in Global
Chapter Eleven: Conclusion
Chapter Twelve: Appendix
12.1 Note
12.2 Examples of Clients
12.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Key Players of Environment-friendly Straws in Global Market
Table 2. Top Environment-friendly Straws Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 4. Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 5. Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales by Companies, (M Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 6. Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Environment-friendly Straws Price (2016-2021) & (US$/K Pcs)
Table 8. Global Manufacturers Environment-friendly Straws Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Environment-friendly Straws Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Environment-friendly Straws Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 15. By Type – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2022-2027
Table 16. By Application Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 17. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 18. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 19. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2016-2021
Table 20. By Application – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2022-2027
Table 21. By Region Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 22. By Region – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Region – Global Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (M Pcs), 2016-2021
continued…
