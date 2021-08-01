Entry test obligation: Police increasingly check travelers who return | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal police are increasingly monitoring the corona test obligation for travelers returning from abroad, which has been in effect since Sunday. This is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further towards the end of the summer holidays.

All persons from the age of twelve must be able to demonstrate upon entry that they have either been tested negative, have been vaccinated against Corona or have recovered. Such a requirement already existed for all air passengers. Now it applies to all modes of transport, including those by car or train.

Random checks

“There are random checks. We are trying with our strength to check as many travelers as possible,” said the spokesman for the federal police in Pirna, Holger Uhlitzsch, with a view to the Saxon border with Poland and the Czech Republic. The focus of the checks is on the highways and state roads, as well as on the Prague-Berlin train route. But nobody is turned back at the borders. There would also be no direct fines. In case of violations, reports of an administrative violation are forwarded earlier to the responsible authorities, said the spokesman for the federal police.

In Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, there are checks within a radius of up to 30 kilometers on the German side, a spokesman for the federal police in Koblenz said. Also in Bavaria, veil detectives at the borders with Austria and the Czech Republic check whether people comply with the new access rules. At the German-Austrian border in Kiefersfelden, the checks started without any problems, says a spokeswoman for the federal police: “The travelers are well prepared.” Also in Selb in the north of Bavaria on the border with the Czech Republic there were no problems. “It’s going well,” said a spokesman for the federal police.

“Sensitive” fines

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) appealed to holidaymakers to abide by the new rules. “We must do everything we can to keep the influx of additional infections as low as possible.” Like Herrmann, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) warned in “Bild am Sonntag” that violations could lead to “sensitive” fines.

The checks in the north at the land borders from Poland to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and from Denmark to Schleswig-Holstein also started without any problems. At the beginning of the afternoon, random checks found no violations, said a spokeswoman for the federal police in Bad Bramstedt. There are also samples in the ports. Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are the first to start the new school year on Monday.

Proof of a test is required if you are staying in areas with new virus variants of concern. Evidence of recovery or vaccination is not sufficient in this case. In addition, since Sunday there are only two categories for global areas with a higher risk of infection instead of three: risk areas and areas where new, worrying virus variants are circulating. The only areas with virus variants on the Robert Koch Institute’s list are currently Brazil and Uruguay.