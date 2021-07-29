Entry test mandatory from Sunday? | free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to plans by the Federal Ministry of Health, the planned general testing requirement upon entry into Germany is intended to curb a new, faster spread of the coronavirus.

It is necessary “to curb the influx of additional infections and to keep the number of infections low in order to further increase vaccination coverage during this period,” says a draft ministry regulation, which is available to the German press. desk. “The next wave of high numbers of infections expected according to current forecasts should be postponed as far as possible.”

According to dpa information, the draft bill has been coordinated in advance with other departments from Wednesday evening and is now being discussed further. The draft foresees that the regulation will enter into force this Sunday (1 August). The federal government had recently left open the effective date of the new scheme and referred to internal coordination that was still needed.

In principle, according to the draft, in the future all immigrants from the age of six should have a negative test certificate, proof of recovery or proof of full vaccination – regardless of where and how they come to Germany. Proof of testing should always be required when entering an area with virus variants of concern – proof of vaccination or recovery should not be sufficient.

In general, the evidence has to be taken on entry and presented during “arbitrary” checks by the authorities. If you are traveling with a “carrier” such as an airline, proof must be presented on request before takeoff – this has already been the case for air passengers. In the case of cross-border train traffic, this must also be possible on the road.

Among other things, the design provides for a special regulation for cross-border commuter traffic and shorter journeys in cross-border traffic. The mandatory test should only apply to them when entering high-risk areas with many infections. For those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not recovered, a test certificate should be requested only twice a week and not with every entry.

According to the draft, changes are also planned in the classification of higher-risk regions. In the future, there will only be two categories instead of three: high-risk areas and areas with virus variants. The old level of a ‘simple’ risk area will be deleted. Regions with a particularly high number of cases should be considered as high risk areas, indicative of this being a level of significantly more than 100 reported new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

For high-risk areas, those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not recovered are intended to be quarantined for ten days on return, which can be terminated from the fifth day at the earliest with a negative PCR test evidence. For children under the age of twelve, the quarantine must end after the fifth day after arrival. Returning from areas with virus variants should require an additional 14 days of quarantine.

It was intended that the design would be further coordinated and approved between the ministries in a circulation procedure. This could happen next Friday.