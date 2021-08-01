Entry test begins: Seehofer announces controls | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) announced checks this Sunday at the start of the corona test obligations for travelers returning from abroad.

“Anyone entering Germany should count on being checked. The federal and state police work hand in hand here,” he told the” Bild am Sonntag “. Sampling is done at internal borders to avoid kilometers of traffic jams in holiday traffic. “When entering from countries outside the EU, at the airports and seaports , everyone is checked, without exception.” Those who do not have negative tests may have to be quarantined and there is a risk of “heavy fines”.

Since Sunday, a test is mandatory when entering Germany. This is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further towards the end of the summer holidays. All people from the age of 12 must be able to demonstrate on entry that the risk of transmission has been reduced – with proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative test result. Such a requirement already existed for all air passengers. Now it applies to all modes of transport, including those by car or train.

Proof of a test is required if you are staying in areas with new virus variants of concern. Evidence of recovery or vaccination is not sufficient in this case. In addition, there are now only two instead of three categories for global areas with a higher risk of infection: high-risk areas and areas where new, worrying virus variants are circulating.

Seehofer spoke out against taking further measures to increase pressure on those who refused to vaccinate: “So far we have had a good working principle for those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and those who have tested negative. . We have to stick to that. I also do not believe in direct or indirect pressure when it comes to vaccination.” But he spoke out to promote vaccination more than before. “It is the only way to save us from the pandemic. Without sufficient vaccination quota in the population , let’s hop from wave to wave.”

Only about one in four unvaccinated people want to be vaccinated against corona after a survey. In a representative survey by the Insa Institute for “Bild am Sonntag,” 27 percent of those who have not yet accepted a vaccination offer said they could imagine a vaccination. But 54 percent said they generally don’t want to be vaccinated. 19 percent were undecided. 67 percent of those who refused to vaccinate cited a lack of confidence in the vaccines as the main reason.