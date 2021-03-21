Entry from Poland only with corona test | Free press

Berlin / Warsaw (dpa) – Due to the sharp rise in the number of corona infections, Poland has been classified by the federal government as a high incidence area since Sunday.

Entry from the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg and Saxony is only permitted with a negative corona test. Cross-border commuters from Poland are therefore demanding financial support from Germany for the costs of the tests.

Poland has been hit hard by the third wave of the corona pandemic. The number of new infections per day in recent days has been just below the previous record of 27,875 in November. On Sunday, the Warsaw Ministry of Health reported 21,849 new infections within 24 hours and 149 people died in the same period. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski described the Corona situation as serious on Saturday and a “very large acceleration” was observed. The highly contagious British virus variant is responsible for 60 to 80 percent of all new cases. The country plans to open new emergency hospitals in the coming days.

Germany classifies countries and regions as areas of high incidence, where the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week exceeds 200. In Poland there is no official information on the weekly incidence. According to information from the State Chancellery of Brandenburg, the number is above 300.

If you want to travel to Germany from Poland, you must submit a negative corona test. The test must be carried out 48 hours before entry at the earliest. Stationary border checks such as those at the border with the Czech Republic or the Austrian federal state of Tyrol are not planned. However, spot checks behind the border are possible as part of the so-called veil manhunt.

The citizens’ initiative for commuting “Free Borders – Wolne Granice” from Szczecin believes that working and living across borders will continue to be taxed by the new regulation. She is calling on Germany to provide financial assistance to cover the testing costs. “The German side must find a solution where those involved do not have to pay for the tests,” said spokesman Bartosz Marosz of the German news agency. The model under discussion in politics, according to which employers in Germany should bear the costs, is problematic. It could lead to companies saying goodbye to Polish workers.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has had test centers at the border crossings in Linken and Ahlbeck since mid-March. The fee for a corona test is ten euros for commuters and 20 euros for everyone else. According to the state government, Brandenburg also wants to set up three test stations in Frankfurt (Oder), on the A12 motorway and in Guben (Spree-Neisse).

Brandenburg head of government Dietmar Woidke, who is also the coordinator of the federal government’s German-Polish cooperation, assured on Saturday that every effort would be made to disrupt the cross-border work as little as possible. He wants to discuss the situation with his Polish partner shortly.