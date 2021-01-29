Entry ban for corona mutation areas from Saturday | Free press

There are already testing obligations and quarantine. Access to Germany is now again hampered by the dramatic development of the corona pandemic. The aim is to stop the spread of highly contagious virus mutations.

Berlin (dpa) – Countries where particularly contagious variants of the corona virus have spread widely, will be subject to an extensive entry ban in Germany from Saturday.

The cabinet decided on a transport ban on airlines, train, bus and shipping companies until February 17, but this provides numerous exceptions for all Germans and foreigners living in Germany, as well as for transit passengers and the movement of goods, such as the Federal Ministry of Interior of the German news agency confirmed upon request. Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil are initially affected, and from Sunday also the small African states of Lesotho and Estwani.

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) had already announced the entry ban on Thursday. It mainly affects the airlines. Lufthansa currently offers 55 return flights a week to the affected countries alone. Due to the numerous exception rules, not all rules may be deleted.

In addition to the mentioned exceptions, there are others. Transport of medical personnel, ambulance flights, organ transport and transport “for urgent humanitarian reasons” is still allowed. Transit passengers are also allowed to land in Germany and also aircraft and ship crews are allowed to enter.

The federal government had already made it difficult for the past weeks and months to travel to Germany step by step. About 160 of the nearly 200 countries worldwide are now classified in one of three risk categories for corona. For the lowest, an inspection requirement applies no later than 48 hours after arrival and a ten-day quarantine requirement, of which you can free yourself after five days with a second negative test.

For about 40 countries in the two higher categories – including the mutation areas – the rules were tightened last week. When entering from these countries, you must submit a negative test upon entry, which has led to traffic jams and traffic jams at the German-Czech border.

The federal government imposed the entry ban single-handedly, independently of the EU partners. The background to this is that it was not possible to agree on a uniform procedure for the mutation areas between the 27 EU countries. Before the cabinet decision, the ambassadors only agreed on recommendations for stricter rules when traveling within the European Union – they fell short of German expectations.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99